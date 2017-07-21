HBO teases the remainder of ‘Game of Thrones’ season 7 with Comic-Con trailer

Why it matters to you Game of Thrones is one of the most popular series on television and it is nearing its end, so any glimpse of what's to come is a big deal for fans.

One of the most anticipated panels at this year’s San Diego Comic-Con featured a sneak peek at one of television most popular programs, with HBO debuting a Game of Thrones season 7 trailer that offered a glimpse of what’s to come in the remainder of the show’s penultimate season.

The preview was shown during Friday’s Game of Thrones panel at Comic-Con and the trailer packed in quite a bit of intriguing footage in just one minute of video. Among other things, the footage included confirmation of the return of actress Carice van Houten’s Red Priestess, Melisandre.

Now in its seventh season, Game of Thrones has the forces of the various rivals for the Iron Throne set on a collision course, with the army of Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) and her dragons en route to Westeros as Cersei Lannister (Lena Headey) assumes control of the Seven Kingdoms. Meanwhile, the terrifying Night King and his White Walkers approach from the north.

Season 7 of Game of Thrones premiered July 16 on HBO with an episode titled “Dragonstone.” The next episode of the season, titled “Stormborn,” airs Sunday at 9 p.m. (ET). The synopsis for the episode hints at a strange visitor for Daenerys and a revolt that Jon Snow (Kit Harington) must quell.

Among the other returning cast members this season are Primetime Emmy Award and Golden Globe Award winner Peter Dinklage as Tyrion Lannister, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau as Jaime Lannister, Aidan Gillen as Petyr “Littlefinger” Baelish, Diana Rigg as Lady Olenna Tyrell, Sophie Turner as Sansa Stark, and Maisie Williams as Arya Stark. They are joined by supporting cast members Alfie Allen as Theon Greyjoy, John Bradley as Samwell Tarly, Gwendoline Christie as Brienne of Tarth, Liam Cunningham as Davos Seaworth, Nathalie Emmanuel as Missandei, Jerome Flynn as Bronn, Iain Glen as Jorah Mormont, Isaac Hempstead Wright as Bran Stark, Conleth Hill as Varys, Kristofer Hivju as Tormund Giantsbane, Hannah Murray as Gilly, Indira Varma as Ellaria Sand, Pilou Asbaek as Euron Greyjoy, Rory McCann as Sandor “The Hound” Clegane, and Richard Dormer as Beric Dondarrion.

The Game of Thrones television series is based on George R.R. Martin’s “A Song of Ice and Fire” novels. Over the course of its first six seasons, the show received 110 Primetime Emmy Award nominations, winning 38 Emmy Awards.