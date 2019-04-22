Digital Trends
Movies & TV

HBO’s Game of Thrones episode 3 preview looks ahead to the Battle of Winterfell

Rick Marshall
By

The stage is set, the players are in position, and the second episode of HBO’s Game of Thrones ensured that many of the show’s key figures have tied up loose ends before they head into battle with the army of The Night King.

The Battle of Winterfell is nearly upon us, and HBO is keeping anticipation high with a brief preview of the upcoming third episode of Game of Thrones.

Most of the major characters playing a role in the impending battle are glimpsed — or heard — in the short video, which is accompanied by the ominous title “The Dead are already here.” Everyone expects some fan-favorite characters to meet their ends in the climactic battle, but exactly who will still be standing when the dust settles remains one of the series’ most closely guarded secrets.

The premiere of Game of Thrones‘ eighth and final season on April 14 was one of the premium cable network’s most-watched episodes of any series — both legally and illegally, according to reports on how much the episode was pirated online. That high viewership reportedly continued with this weekend’s second episode, and the upcoming third episode isn’t expected to bring that trend to an end. (Although it might do exactly that to certain characters’ story arcs.)

After making fans wait nearly two years for the show’s final season, Game of Thrones is wrapping up its eight-year run with a final, six-episode season that pits the surviving characters against the armies of The Night King, a terrifying figure with the power to reanimate the dead and bend their wills to his own.

Although the show’s series finale will air in May, that won’t be the end of the saga inspired by author George R. R. Martin’s A Song of Ice and Fire fantasy novels. A Game of Thrones prequel series is currently in the works with Kingsman: The Secret Service and Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children screenwriter Jane Goldman attached as head writer and showrunner, with Martin himself also involved. The still-untitled series will be set thousands of years before the events of Game of Thrones and feature two-time Oscar nominee Naomi Watts in a lead role.

Episode 3 of Game of Thrones season 8 will air Sunday, April 21, on HBO at 9 p.m. ET.

Don't Miss

The best new movie trailers: Avengers: Endgame, Child's Play, and more
Amazon Fire TV Cube
Home Theater

From the Roku Ultra to the Fire TV Cube, these are the best streaming devices

There are more options for media streamers than ever, so it’s difficult to pick the best option. But that’s why we're here. Our curated list of the best streaming devices will get you online in no time.
Posted By Parker Hall
between the streams
Podcasts

Avengers aftermath: From The Eternals to The Boys, things are about to get weird

On this week's show, we'll take a deep dive into what's coming after Avengers: Endgame. Sure, it's probably going to be the biggest movie ever, but what about Marvel/Disney's Phase 4? We'll tell you why The Eternals may be a big part of it.
Posted By Ryan Waniata
best new shows and movies to stream John Wick Chapter 2
Movies & TV

Clip from John Wick: Chapter 3 confirms the dog is totally fine

John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum, the third installment of the wildly successful action series that stars Keanu Reeves as a deadly assassin forced out of retirement, hits theaters in May 2019. Here's everything we know about it so far.
Posted By Rick Marshall
best shows on netflix terrace house featured
Movies & TV

The best shows on Netflix right now (April 2019)

Looking for a new show to binge? Lucky for you, we've curated a list of the best shows on Netflix, whether you're a fan of outlandish anime, dramatic period pieces, or shows that leave you questioning what lies beyond.
Posted By Will Nicol
Movies & TV

The best movies on Netflix in March, from Buster Scruggs to Roma

Save yourself from hours wasted scrolling through Netflix's massive library by checking out our picks for the streamer's best movies available right now, whether you're into explosive action, witty humor, or anything else.
Posted By Will Nicol
hulu plus vs netflix
Movies & TV

Netflix vs. Hulu: Which streaming service is right for you?

Netflix and Hulu are two of the biggest names in streaming entertainment. Our guide will help you decide which streaming service has the content you want and the best value for your limited budget.
Posted By Chris Gates
indiana jones 5 steven spielberg harrison ford
Movies & TV

An Obi-Wan TV series? 10 things we’d love to see on Disney’s streaming service

While we know the upcoming Disney Plus streaming service will have tons of great content, we put together a wish list of projects from across Disney's properties we'd like to see on the service in the near future.
Posted By Christine Persaud
UFC Fight Night St. Petersburg: Overeem vs. Oleynik
Deals

Stream UFC Fight Night St. Petersburg: Overeem vs. Oleynik with ESPN Plus

This Saturday, veteran UFC heavyweights Alistair Overeem and Alexey Oleynik are going toe to toe in the octagon for UFC Fight Night 149. If you’re looking for a way to watch it online, then ESPN Plus is where you’ll find it.
Posted By Lucas Coll
how to stream UFC online
Deals

No cable? No problem: Here’s how you can watch UFC fights online

Cord cutting is a great way to save money, but watching sports online can be tricky due to restrictions. If you want to stream UFC, the world’s biggest MMA promoter has joined with ESPN to bring the action online. Here's how to watch.
Posted By Lucas Coll
Top Rank Boxing: Terence Crawford vs. Amir Khan pay-per-view on ESPN Plus
Deals

How to watch the Top Rank Boxing: Terence Crawford vs. Amir Khan PPV with ESPN Plus

This Saturday, welterweight champion Terence Crawford will defend his title against former junior welterweight champion Amir Khan at Madison Square Garden. Here's how you can watch this highly anticipated pay-per-view event.
Posted By Lucas Coll
best new podcasts to listen during your drive ballad of billy balls
Movies & TV

Best new podcasts: The Ballad of Billy Balls, Decomposed, and more

Feel like you’re drowning in podcasts? In this weekly series, we’ll help you pick out the best of the new and returning shows. This week’s picks include a punk love story, disappearing referees, gun court, and intriguing tales from…
Posted By Jenny McGrath
avengers endgame trailer marvel cinematic universe poster 3 2 crop
Movies & TV

The best new movie trailers: Avengers: Endgame, Child’s Play, and more

Everyone loves a good trailer, but keeping up with what's new isn't easy. We round up the best ones for you. This week, it's Avengers: Endgame, a Child's Play reboot, X-Men: Dark Phoenix, and a terrifying gothic mystery.
Posted By Rick Marshall
best new shows and movies to stream mid90s featured
Movies & TV

Best new shows and movies to stream: Mid90s, BlacKkKlansman, and more

Need something to watch this weekend? Check out our list of the best new shows and movies to stream right now. On the list this week: Jonah Hill's Mid90s, vampire action movie Blade, and more.
Posted By Will Nicol
Business

Weekend box office: Curse of La Llorona tops Shazam! over slow Easter weekend

Warner Bros. Pictures' horror film The Curse of La Llorona beat pundits' predictions and middling reviews to end the two-week reign of superhero adventure Shazam! at the top of the U.S. box office.
Posted By Rick Marshall