  1. Movies & TV

House of the Dragon: Everything we know about the Game of Thrones spinoff

By and

Winter is coming — again. HBO has long been searching for a new series set in George R.R. Martin’s A Song of Ice and Fire universe following Game of Thrones, and the most likely product of that search now appears to be House of the Dragon.

Announced just hours after HBO’s first Game of Thrones prequel was canceled by the networkHouse of the Dragon will be a new prequel and has already received a full-season order from the premium network. One of several spinoffs in development, House of the Dragon will bring us back to a Westeros that is both familiar and foreign by focusing on House Targaryen — 300 years before the events of the original series. Here’s everything we know about the upcoming prequel series so far.

In a holding pattern

Like many television and film projects, certain aspects of development on House of the Dragon were brought to a halt. The series was still in the early stages of scripting when productions were shut down around the world, so it remains to be seen how much the lockdown will delay the series.

Premiere date

In an interview with Deadline, HBO’s president of programming, Casey Bloys, said the new series will air “sometime in 2022.” Bloys did not offer additional detail about the show except to say that writing for the series is underway and that although several other Game of Thrones successors are in the works, House of the Dragon is the primary focus.

“There are no other blinking green lights or anything like that,” Bloys said. “Sometime down the road who knows, but there are no immediate plans. We are all focusing on House of the Dragon.”

House of the Dragon should be available on HBO and HBO Max, WarnerMedia’s streaming service.

The production team

House of the Dragon was co-created by A Song of Ice and Fire author and Game of Thrones executive producer George R.R. Martin and screenwriter Ryan Condal. Condal will pen the pilot and is expected to serve as showrunner alongside Game of Thrones veteran Miguel Sapochnik, who will direct the first episode.

Notably absent from the production team are David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, who served as creators and showrunners for Game of Thrones. After that series ended, they famously admitted they weren’t initially qualified for the gig. No word on when or if they will become involved with House of the Dragon.

The story

House of the Dragon is based on George R. R. Martin’s Game of Thrones tie-in Fire & Blood and is set about 300 years before the flagship series. It centers on the trials of House Targaryen, the noble family that conquered Westeros and united the Seven Kingdoms — and that eventually produced Daenerys, who was both one Game of Thrones‘ most beloved heroes and most fearsome villains.

Editors' Recommendations

Every confirmed and rumored Xbox Series X game so far

everything from xbox e3 2018 halo infinite feat

The 35 best movies on HBO right now

The 50 best shows on Netflix right now

Never Have I Ever

The 50 best shows on Amazon Prime right now

tales from the loop

AMC Theatres says it may go out of business

amc stubs a list subscription service theaters dine in mesquite tx

The best online streaming services for movies and TV

time warner cable twc tv internet service roku streaming remote

How to turn off subtitles in HBO Max

How to watch The Last Dance online: Stream the entire miniseries for free

How to watch Futurama online: stream all 10 seasons for free

The best streaming devices for 2020

The best comedies on Netflix right now

ferris buellers day off soundtrack mcdfebu ec004

The best action movies on Netflix right now

best action movies on netflix version 1573829875 shows to stream into spiderverse 1

The 20 best new movies to stream on Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime, and HBO

The Joker

The best Amazon original series available now

Digital Trends Live: Tim Cook speaks out on racism, Fortnite delayed, and more