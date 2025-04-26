 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. News

George Lucas says there’s a good reason Yoda talks that way

By
Yoda in :Star Wars: Episode V--The Empire Strikes Back."
Lucasfilm / Lucasfilm

Over the decades since Star Wars first became an international phenomenon, George Lucas has said plenty about the world that he created. Sometimes, though, Lucas can still offer us a new gem that helps explain the decisions that have made Star Wars so indelible. 

Before a recent anniversary screening for The Empire Strikes Back, Lucas discussed his entire career and took his time getting to the movie he was ostensibly there to talk about. According to Variety, though, once he did get to Empire, he had something interesting to say about how decision to make Yoda talk backward.

Recommended Videos

“Because if you speak regular English, people won’t listen that much,” Lucas said in response to a question from moderator Ben Mankiewicz. “But if he had an accent, or it’s really hard to understand what he’s saying, they focus on what he’s saying.”

Related

“He was basically the philosopher of the movie,” he added. “I had to figure out a way to get people to actually listen — especially 12-year-olds.”

Lucas’s Q&A was otherwise shockingly light on details about the film, but he did recount the lack of studio support for the original Star Wars. I said, ‘I’ll do it for $50,000, to write and direct and produce… But I do want the sequels.’ And I wanted the rights because I’m going to make those movies no matter what happens to this one,” he explained. Of course, Lucas also famously asked for the rights to all the merchandise for the films, a decision that ultimately made him one of the wealthiest moguls in Hollywood. He may not want to discuss Star Wars much, but at 80 years old, Lucas can tell us whatever he wants.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Joe Allen
Joe Allen
Writer
Joe Allen is a freelance writer at Digital Trends, where he covers Movies and TV. He frequently writes streaming…
7 sci-fi movies that have great endings
The Star Child in "2001: A Space Odyssey."

Science fiction films have given audiences many thought-provoking stories with equally profound endings. These conclusions can spark the audience's imagination of what could be with an uplifting resolution, or they can leave a crater in their hearts with a hopeless prediction of humanity's future.

Whatever impact they left on the audience, these seven sci-fi movies, from a Stanley Kubrick classic from the 1960s to one of 2022's best movies, nailed their final moments and cemented each film's place in the pantheon of great genre works.
2001: A Space Odyssey (1968)

Read more
The 7 best Star Wars vehicles ever, ranked
lets pick apart little things star wars force awakens teaser trailer 8

The universe of Star Wars is absolutely jam-packed with vehicles. These vehicles are the chief way that the story's characters get from one planet to another, and they're also how people often travel when they're on a planet.

These vehicles serve much more than a simple utilitarian function, though. They're almost characters in and of themselves, and they're also often settings for some of the most important scenes in the history of the franchise. Star Wars simply wouldn't be the same without its many vehicles, so we've decided to rank the seven best.
7. AT-ATs

Read more
Han Solo is the best sci-fi character ever. Here’s why
star wars episode viis scruffy looking nerf herder revealed harrison ford han solo

Even though he is in no way the main character, Han Solo may be the most important character in Star Wars canon. It's precisely his regularness and his swagger that make him so compelling. As one of the most important characters in Star Wars, you can also make a pretty credible case that Han is the most important character in science fiction as a whole.

Few have had a more major influence on what science fiction has become, and even fewer are as pretty to look at as Harrison Ford. Here are five reasons Han Solo is the best sci-fi character ever:
1. He has a great partner

Read more