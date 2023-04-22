The fight of the year is happening this weekend, and you don’t want to miss it. The Tank versus The King. Two undefeated lightweight fighters, Gervonta Davis (28-0, 26 KOs) and Ryan Garcia (23-0, 19 KOs) duke it out in the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. This fight has had the biggest buildup we’ve seen in recent memory, largely owing to the fact that both fighters are big up-and-coming stars willing to risk their perfect records. Well, as they say, one O must go.

Gervonta Davis is the favorite of the night, but it’s close. Davis is the WBA World Lightweight title holder, and he’s defended that title four times now, most recently in January against Hector Luis Garcia. Ryan Garcia, on the other hand, hasn’t fought since July of 2022. He elected to pass on a warm-up fight to go straight for Davis. He’s going to rely on his reach and his infamous left hook. This is a catchweight bout at 136, meaning it isn’t in an official weight division and no belt is on the line.

Related Videos

The Gervonta “Tank” Davis vs Ryan “King” Garcia PPV start tonight, Saturday April 22, at 8 p.m. ET. There are three full undercard fights, so the main fight will likely start around 11 p.m. This is a pay-per-view event, so let’s run through your buying options.

Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia undercard

David Morrell vs Yamaguchi Falcao; WBA Super-middleweight title; 12 rounds

Bektemir Melikuziev vs Gabriel Rosado; Super-middleweight; 10 rounds

Elijah Garcia vs Kevin Salgado Zambrano; Middleweight; 10 rounds

How to watch Davis vs Garcia live stream on Showtime PPV

This event is a Showtime PPV, so there’s no way of getting around paying for it. We suggest getting a few friends together to split the bill. This is one of the most highly anticipated fights of the year, so it’s own of the highly priced too. The Davis vs Garcia PPV costs $85. You don’t need to be a Showtime subscriber to get access, and subscribers get nothing special either. You can get a Showtime free trial if you want, which will give you access to replays of the fight a few days after it airs.

How to watch Davis vs Garcia live stream on DAZN PPV

You can also buy the PPV on DAZN if you want. To be clear, this is still a Showtime event, and it still costs $85, but if you’re already a DAZN subscriber and prefer to stick to a familiar site, you can buy it through them. You don’t need a DAZN subscription to buy this PPV, and in fact the subscription won’t get you anything special — if you’re in the U.S. DAZN subscribers in certain countries, particularly Europe, can watch the fight as a normal part of their DAZN subscription, no extra PPV fee required. Unfortunately, there is no DAZN free trial.

How to watch Davis vs Garcia live stream from abroad with a VPN

DAZN is available in almost every country, so you shouldn’t have a problem accessing the fight. In fact, most people in Europe will get the fight as a normal part of their DAZN subscription, no PPV needed. But if you want to watch the American stream specifically, you can always trick your internet into thinking you’re on American soil. Simply sign up for one of the best VPNs for streaming, connect to a U.S. server, then buy the PPV. We recommend NordVPN as the best VPN overall. Right now it’s $6.69 per month when you buy a two-year plan.

Editors' Recommendations