Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery will receive Thanksgiving theatrical release

Dan Girolamo
By

In a historic agreement with Netflix, exhibitors AMC, Regal, and Cinemark will release Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery in theaters before it premieres on the streaming service in December. The Knives Out sequel will open in theaters on Wednesday, November 23, which falls one day before Thanksgiving.

The unprecedented deal comes with a specific set of rules — only 600 theaters in the U.S. and Canada will screen the film with additional markets overseas. Knives Out 2 will only run from November 23-29 before its removal from cinemas. There will then be a blackout period where the film won’t be screened until it streams on Netflix starting December 23. Netflix is billing the one-week theatrical run as a “sneak preview.” Netflix will reportedly withhold box office numbers during the weeklong run.

Netflix and theaters have had a tumultuous relationship over the years. Prestige films like The IrishmanRoma, and The Power of the Dog only played for a limited time in a few theaters around the country. These theaters were mostly independent and not huge chains like AMC, Regal, and Cinemark. If Glass Onion thrives during its brief run, it could create a domino effect where future Netflix movies receive noteworthy theatrical engagements.

“This agreement that we have reached with Netflix for Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery is acceptable to AMC as it sufficiently respects the sanctity of our current theatrical window policy,” said Adam Aron, AMC chairman and CEO. “We are hopeful that a successful screening in our theatres this Thanksgiving will lead to more cooperation between Netflix and AMC in the months and years ahead.”

The cast of Glass Onion gather around a table in a scene from the Netflix film.
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery (L-R) Edward Norton, Madelyn Cline, Kathryn Hahn, Dave Bautista, Leslie Odom Jr., Jessica Henwick, Kate Hudson, Janelle Monae, and Daniel Craig. Cr. John Wilson/Netflix © 2022.

Written and directed by Rian JohnsonGlass Onion is the sequel to 2019’s Knives Out, the murder mystery that became a breakout film at the box office, grossing over $300 million worldwide. Daniel Craig reprises his role as Detective Benoit Blanc for the sequel. After a group of eclectic people gathers on a billionaire’s private Greek Island, one person dies, and it’s up to Detective Blanc to solve the case. The supporting ensemble includes Edward Norton, Janelle Monáe, Jessica Henwick, Leslie Odom Jr., Kathryn Hahn, Kate Hudson, Madelyn Cline, and Dave Bautista.

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery opens in theaters for one week in select theaters starting November 23, followed by its Netflix premiere on December 23.

