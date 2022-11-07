 Skip to main content
Glass Onion trailer unveils a new Knives Out murder mystery

Blair Marnell
By

In the original Knives Out, the film established that Daniel Craig’s Benoit Blanc was a world-famous detective from the moment he was first shown on screen. Thanks to the success of that film, Blanc’s one-off murder mystery has become a full-blown franchise. In the first of two Netflix-produced sequels, Blanc will return to theaters later this month in Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery. And unlike the previous movie, Blanc is a part of the mystery from the very first moment.

As established in the newest trailer above, tech billionaire Miles Bron has invited Blanc to take part in a murder mystery game on his private island. Bron has also invited some of his closest friends and frenemies. And at least one enemy as well. What started out as a fun holiday getaway has turned into a genuine murder. Someone ends up dead, and Blanc takes it upon himself to bring the killer to justice. Unfortunately for Blanc, that will only make him a target as well.

Daniel Craig in Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.

Edward Norton co-stars as Miles Bron, with Janelle Monáe as his former business partner, Cassandra “Andi” Brand. Additionally, Kathryn Hahn appears as Connecticut Governor Claire Debella, with Leslie Odom Jr. as Lionel Toussaint, Jessica Henwick as Peg, Madelyn Cline as Whiskey, Kate Hudson as Birdie Jay, and Dave Bautista as Duke Cody. Ethan Hawke, Dallas Roberts, and Jackie Hoffman also have small roles in the film.

In a departure from Netflix’s usual strategy, Glass Onion will be getting a nationwide rollout in select theaters on Wednesday, November 23. The theatrical run will only last a week, and Glass Onion will then premiere on Netflix on December 23.

