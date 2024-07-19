Glen Powell pays tribute to Bill Paxton in honor of Twisters

Glen Powell took to social media to pay tribute to Twister star Bill Paxton.

“As we release Twisters into the world today, I just wanted to look up and tip my hat to the legend that is Bill Paxton,” Powell wrote in the caption of a photo of himself alongside the late actor. “A great friend of mine who saw poetry in the natural world. His boots are impossible to fill, but this life is all about chasing the greats.”

Recommended Videos

As we release Twisters into the world today, I just wanted to look up and tip my hat to the legend that is Bill Paxton. A great friend of mine who saw poetry in the natural world. His boots are impossible to fill, but this life is all about chasing the greats. 🌪️❤️🌪️❤️🌪️ pic.twitter.com/Vlvpdfj4SG — Glen Powell (@glenpowell) July 19, 2024

Powell and Paxton became good friends while filming the 2013 movie Red Wing. Both actors are from Texas, so naturally, they hit it off. In a recent appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Powell recalled his relationship with Paxton, who died in 2017 from a stroke at 61. Powell spoke about Paxton’s love for the weather and how the late actor gave him research from Apollo 13 to prepare for Hidden Fences.

Paxton even taught Powell an acting tip that the budding star used on Twisters.

“As an actor, sometimes you have to shoot outdoors and you’re kind of squinting and whatnot and he taught me this trick that if you close your eyes and you look up at the sun, it warms your eyes up to the sun and you can open your eyes,” Powell told Colbert. “So while we were shooting Twisters, I was shooting outdoors the whole time so I’d used that trick my entire career since meeting Bill. And on Twisters I really felt like every time I closed my eyes, I got to think of Bill, which was great.”

"He's A Hollywood Dog" - Glen Powell Adopted His Dog Brisket While Shooting

Twister is available on Max, while Twisters is now in theaters.