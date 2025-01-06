 Skip to main content
2025 Golden Globes winners: Emilia Pérez, The Brutalist dominate night

By
Two women stand in the light in Emilia Perez.
Netflix

The 2025 Golden Globes belonged to Emilia Pérez and The Brutalist. The two films combined to win seven awards, with Emilia Pérez taking home four and The Brutalist earning three. Emilia Pérez, Netflix’s French crime musical, won best musical or comedy, best supporting actress (Zoe Saldaña), best non-English language film, and best original song (El Mal). In the dramatic categories, The Brutalist won best drama, best director (Brady Corbet), and best actor (Adrien Brody).

The acting categories provided several genuine surprises, including wins by Fernanda Torres for best actress in a drama and Sebastian Stan for best actor in a musical or comedy. Demi Moore became a legitimate threat to win the Oscar after her excellent acceptance speech for best actress in a musical or comedy.

The television categories mirrored the Emmys, with Shōgun, Hacks, and Baby Reindeer winning in their respective television categories. Shōgun dominated the drama categories, winning best drama, best actor (Hiroyuki Sanada), best actress (Anna Sawai), and best supporting actor (Tadanobu Asano). Hacks and Baby Reindeer each walked away with two wins apiece.

View the entire list of winners below.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

Film

Guy Pearce grasps Adrien Brody's shoulders in The Brutalist.
A24

Best Motion Picture – Drama

The Brutalist

Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Emilia Pérez

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama

Adrien Brody – The Brutalist

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama

Fernanda Torres – I’m Still Here

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Sebastian Stan – A Different Man

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Demi Moore – The Substance

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

Kieran Culkin – A Real Pain

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

Zoe Saldaña – Emilia Pérez

Best Director — Motion Picture

Brady Corbet – The Brutalist

Best Screenplay – Motion Picture

Conclave

Best Original Score – Motion Picture

Challengers

Best Original Song – Motion Picture

El MalEmilia Pérez

Best Motion Picture – Animated

Flow

Best Motion Picture – Non-English Language

Emilia Pérez

Cinematic and Box Office Achievement

Wicked

Television

A samurai drawing in a sword, a crowd behind him in a scene from Shogun on Hulu.
FX

Best Television Series – Drama

Shōgun

Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Hacks

Best Television Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Baby Reindeer

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Drama

Hiroyuki Sanada – Shōgun

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Drama

Anna Sawai – Shōgun

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Jeremy Allen White – The Bear

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Jean Smart – Hacks

Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or a Motion Picture Made for Television

Colin Farrell – The Penguin

Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or a Motion Picture Made for Television

Jodie Foster – True Detective: Night Country

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Musical-Comedy or Drama Television Series

Tadanobu Asano – Shōgun

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Musical-Comedy or Drama Television Series

Jessica Gunning – Baby Reindeer

Best Performance in Stand-Up Comedy on Television

Ali Wong – Single Lady

