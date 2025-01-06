2025 Golden Globes winners: Emilia Pérez, The Brutalist dominate night

The 2025 Golden Globes belonged to Emilia Pérez and The Brutalist. The two films combined to win seven awards, with Emilia Pérez taking home four and The Brutalist earning three. Emilia Pérez, Netflix’s French crime musical, won best musical or comedy, best supporting actress (Zoe Saldaña), best non-English language film, and best original song (El Mal). In the dramatic categories, The Brutalist won best drama, best director (Brady Corbet), and best actor (Adrien Brody).
The acting categories provided several genuine surprises, including wins by Fernanda Torres for best actress in a drama and Sebastian Stan for best actor in a musical or comedy. Demi Moore became a legitimate threat to win the Oscar after her excellent acceptance speech for best actress in a musical or comedy.
The television categories mirrored the Emmys, with Shōgun, Hacks, and Baby Reindeer winning in their respective television categories. Shōgun dominated the drama categories, winning best drama, best actor (Hiroyuki Sanada), best actress (Anna Sawai), and best supporting actor (Tadanobu Asano). Hacks and Baby Reindeer each walked away with two wins apiece.
View the entire list of winners below.
Film
Best Motion Picture – Drama
The Brutalist
Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
Emilia Pérez
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama
Adrien Brody – The Brutalist
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama
Fernanda Torres – I’m Still Here
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
Sebastian Stan – A Different Man
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
Demi Moore – The Substance
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture
Kieran Culkin – A Real Pain
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture
Zoe Saldaña – Emilia Pérez
Best Director — Motion Picture
Brady Corbet – The Brutalist
Best Screenplay – Motion Picture
Best Original Score – Motion Picture
Challengers
Best Original Song – Motion Picture
El Mal – Emilia Pérez
Best Motion Picture – Animated
Flow
Best Motion Picture – Non-English Language
Emilia Pérez
Cinematic and Box Office Achievement
Wicked
Television
Best Television Series – DramaShōgun
Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy
Hacks
Best Television Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for TelevisionBaby Reindeer
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Drama
Hiroyuki Sanada – Shōgun
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Drama
Anna Sawai – Shōgun
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy
Jeremy Allen White – The Bear
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy
Jean Smart – Hacks
Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Colin Farrell – The Penguin
Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or a Motion Picture Made for TelevisionJodie Foster – True Detective: Night Country
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Musical-Comedy or Drama Television Series
Tadanobu Asano – Shōgun
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Musical-Comedy or Drama Television SeriesJessica Gunning – Baby Reindeer
Best Performance in Stand-Up Comedy on Television
Ali Wong – Single Lady