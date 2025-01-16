 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Features

3 great BritBox shows you should watch in January 2025

By
Sophie Rundle.
BritBox

Anyone who has ever tried to pick a show likely knows that the universe of streaming television is vast. If you feel like you’ve exhausted most of the obvious streaming options, you might want to check out BritBox, which features a collection of some of the best British television shows to watch.

Even within BritBox, though, the options are pretty vast and overwhelming. So we’ve pulled together this list of three options well worth your time this month. If we’re being honest, there are a lot of crime shows on this list. But the Brits make a lot of crime shows. Without further ado, here are the shows you should check out this month:

Recommended Videos

We also have guides to the best movies on Netflix, the best movies on Hulu, the best movies on Amazon Prime Video, the best movies on Maxand the best movies on Disney+. For more BritBox content, try BritBox unveils 2025 slate.

Related

After the Flood (2024)

After the Flood | BritBox | Coming Soon

A BritBox original series that first debuted last year, After the Flood tells the story of a female police officer who is asked to investigate the death of an unidentified man in the aftermath of a devastating flood. Thanks to a pretty riveting central mystery, After the Flood is well worth watching even if all you’re looking for is a great crime procedural.

It would spoil the show to get into more details, but After the Flood is ultimately about a lot more than just how this man met his end, and engaging with it on that level is also worthwhile. Anchored by a brilliant central performance from Sophie Rundle, After the Flood is what a great mystery show should be.

You can watch After the Flood on BritBox. 

Bleak House (2005)

BLEAK HOUSE (BBC) - Trailer

Adapted from a Charles Dickens novel of the same name, Bleak House tells the story of a battle over an estate, highlighting the many injustices of the 19th-century British court system. The series features an all-star cast, including Gillian Anderson and a young Carey Mulligan, and was told over 15 episodes in 2005.

Bleak House is stunningly shot, especially for an era when most television was not so carefully composed, and it manages to get its hands across most of the huge panoply of characters that Dickens left in his original novel. The resolution of the estate battle is only one small piece of the broader world this series creates.

You can watch Bleak House on BritBox.

Maigret (2016-2017)

Maigret Sets A Trap | Coming This Easter | ITV

The latest adaptation of a famous detective story, Maigret follows Jules Maigret, its titular detective, as he solves a crime in Paris. The series stars Rowan Atkinson, who puts his own spin on the gruff character who has been adapted for decades. In its first season, Maigret is focused on hunting down a serial killer, while in the second, he finds himself investigating a complex crime of corruption in the French countryside.

Although it only lasted two seasons, Maigret is a pretty excellent detective story and a reminder of why the Brits spend so much of their creative effort telling these kinds of stories.

You can watch Maigret on BritBox. 

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Joe Allen
Joe Allen
Writer
Joe Allen is a freelance writer at Digital Trends, where he covers Movies and TV. He frequently writes streaming…
If you have to watch one Disney+ movie this January 2025, stream this one
Poster for Music by John Williams

There aren't many people in the world of film that are household names, at least outside of actors. Your average person can maybe name one or two directors and even fewer writers. There's one name outside of the obvious categories, though, that plenty of people would recognize.

John Williams is one of the most famous composers of the 20th century, period, and certainly in the world of film. Music by John Williams tells the composer's story and is well worth watching if you've got a Disney+ subscription. Featuring interviews with collaborators, experts, and famous fans, the film is worth watching for many reasons, three of which we delve into below.

Read more
3 underrated movies on Amazon Prime Video you need to watch in January 2025
A woman kisses a man in Me Before You.

Looking for something to scare you silly? Perhaps a visually stunning, 1960s-set crime drama, or a romantic drama that will bring on the waterworks? You’re in luck! There are three underrated movies on Amazon Prime Video you need to watch in January 2025 that fit these parameters.

Featuring stars like Austin Butler, Jodie Comer, Dan Stevens, and Emilia Clarke, these movies are all from the last decade, two of them from the last few years. There’s something for every mood, so get the popcorn, maybe some tissues, turn down the lights, and enjoy!

Read more
3 underrated shows on Amazon Prime Video you need to watch in January 2025
Two characters fighting in a scene from Secret Level.

So, you have already powered through The Boys, Lords of the Rings: The Rings of Power, and all of the great classics you can find on Amazon Prime Video, like Elementary, Xena: Warrior Princess, and Chuck. What can you watch next to get the most out of your subscription?

There are three underrated shows on Amazon Prime Video we want to highlight this month, all three of which are newly released originals. They’re either quick to get through, perfect for watching over a quiet weekend in, or simply fun to lift your spirits. Check these out if you’re looking to maximize your subscription cost.

Read more