3 great BritBox shows you should watch in January 2025

Table of Contents Table of Contents After the Flood (2024) Bleak House (2005) Maigret (2016-2017)

Anyone who has ever tried to pick a show likely knows that the universe of streaming television is vast. If you feel like you’ve exhausted most of the obvious streaming options, you might want to check out BritBox, which features a collection of some of the best British television shows to watch.

Even within BritBox, though, the options are pretty vast and overwhelming. So we’ve pulled together this list of three options well worth your time this month. If we’re being honest, there are a lot of crime shows on this list. But the Brits make a lot of crime shows. Without further ado, here are the shows you should check out this month:

After the Flood (2024)

After the Flood | BritBox | Coming Soon

A BritBox original series that first debuted last year, After the Flood tells the story of a female police officer who is asked to investigate the death of an unidentified man in the aftermath of a devastating flood. Thanks to a pretty riveting central mystery, After the Flood is well worth watching even if all you’re looking for is a great crime procedural.

It would spoil the show to get into more details, but After the Flood is ultimately about a lot more than just how this man met his end, and engaging with it on that level is also worthwhile. Anchored by a brilliant central performance from Sophie Rundle, After the Flood is what a great mystery show should be.

You can watch After the Flood on BritBox.

Bleak House (2005)

BLEAK HOUSE (BBC) - Trailer

Adapted from a Charles Dickens novel of the same name, Bleak House tells the story of a battle over an estate, highlighting the many injustices of the 19th-century British court system. The series features an all-star cast, including Gillian Anderson and a young Carey Mulligan, and was told over 15 episodes in 2005.

Bleak House is stunningly shot, especially for an era when most television was not so carefully composed, and it manages to get its hands across most of the huge panoply of characters that Dickens left in his original novel. The resolution of the estate battle is only one small piece of the broader world this series creates.

You can watch Bleak House on BritBox.

Maigret (2016-2017)

Maigret Sets A Trap | Coming This Easter | ITV

The latest adaptation of a famous detective story, Maigret follows Jules Maigret, its titular detective, as he solves a crime in Paris. The series stars Rowan Atkinson, who puts his own spin on the gruff character who has been adapted for decades. In its first season, Maigret is focused on hunting down a serial killer, while in the second, he finds himself investigating a complex crime of corruption in the French countryside.

Although it only lasted two seasons, Maigret is a pretty excellent detective story and a reminder of why the Brits spend so much of their creative effort telling these kinds of stories.

You can watch Maigret on BritBox.