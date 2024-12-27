3 great free movies to stream this weekend (Dec. 27-29)

Table of Contents Table of Contents Limitless (2011) Ocean’s Eleven (2001) Troy (2004)

The Christmas weekend is one of the most popular times to head to the theaters. This year, the new lineup of films is stacked. A Complete Unknown, Babygirl, Nosferatu, and The Fire Inside should all do decent business over the five-day weekend. Plus, Mufasa: The Lion King and Sonic the Hedgehog 3 are perfect for the entire family.

If you’ve already been to the theater or plan to stay home, streaming is your next best bet for movies. However, there are thousands of free movies to stream on FAST services. With the cost of streaming services getting out of control, take advantage of services that offer movies for free. This weekend, try streaming one of these three movies, including a 2010s thriller, a terrific heist adventure, and an epic war film.

Recommended Videos

We also have guides to the best new movies to stream, the best movies on Netflix, the best movies on Hulu, the best movies on Amazon Prime Video, the best movies on Max, and the best movies on Disney+.

Limitless (2011)

What if one pill could open your mind to a world of new possibilities? For Eddie Morra (Bradley Cooper), this pill could not have come at a better time in Limitless, loosely based on Alan Glynn’s The Dark Fields. Eddie is at a dark time in his life. His writing career is floundering, and his girlfriend dumped him.

After a chance encounter with an old friend, Eddie takes the drug NZT-48, which increases his brain activity and enhances his memory. Eddie’s newfound “powers” allow him to rise financially, attracting businessman Carl Van Loon (Robert De Niro) to hire him. However, NZT-48’s devastating side effects threaten his livelihood, sending his life into a tailspin.

Stream Limitless for free on Tubi.

Ocean’s Eleven (2001)

On the shortlist of “perfect” movies of the 21st century is Ocean’s Eleven. It’s a four-quadrant movie with style, charisma, and a dialed-in Steven Soderbergh. After four years in prison, Danny Ocean (George Clooney) is a free man. The professional thief has no intention of obeying his parole and instead flies to Los Angeles to reunite with his right-hand man, Rusty Ryan (Brad Pitt).

Danny plans to rob three Las Vegas casinos owned by Terry Benedict (Andy Garcia). To pull off the heist, Danny assembles a team of eclectic personalities, including Linus Caldwell (Matt Damon), Reuben Tishkoff (Elliot Gould), and Basher Tarr (Don Cheadle).

Ocean's Eleven (2001) Trailer #1 | Movieclips Classic Trailers

Securing $150 million is enough motivation for one man. However, Danny strives to pull this robbery off to woo his ex-wife and Benedict’s current girlfriend, Tess (Julia Roberts).

Stream Ocean’s Eleven for free on Pluto TV.

Troy (2004)

This week, Christopher Nolan made headlines by announcing his next project, The Odyssey, based on Homer’s epic poem. The Odyssey is based on the aftermath of the Trojan War. Homer’s other famous work, The Iliad, inspired Troy, Wolfgang Petersen’s 2004 feature film adaptation.

After a Trojan prince (Orlando Bloom) steals the Spartan king’s (Brendan Gleeson) wife, the war between the Achaeans and the Trojans ignites. The Achaeans embark on an all-out assault to claim Troy, a city surrounded by protective walls. The ensuing battle scenes are quite good, but the real winner of Troy is Brad Pitt, who plays the confident warrior Achilles in one of his memorable transformations.

Stream Troy for free on Pluto TV.