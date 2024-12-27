 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Streaming Guides

3 great free movies to stream this weekend (Dec. 27-29)

By
Danny Ocean stands with his crew in Ocean's Eleven.
Warner Bros.

The Christmas weekend is one of the most popular times to head to the theaters. This year, the new lineup of films is stacked. A Complete UnknownBabygirlNosferatu, and The Fire Inside should all do decent business over the five-day weekend. Plus, Mufasa: The Lion King and Sonic the Hedgehog 3 are perfect for the entire family.

If you’ve already been to the theater or plan to stay home, streaming is your next best bet for movies. However, there are thousands of free movies to stream on FAST services. With the cost of streaming services getting out of control, take advantage of services that offer movies for free. This weekend, try streaming one of these three movies, including a 2010s thriller, a terrific heist adventure, and an epic war film.

Recommended Videos

We also have guides to the best new movies to stream, the best movies on Netflix, the best movies on Hulu, the best movies on Amazon Prime Video, the best movies on Maxand the best movies on Disney+.

Related

Limitless (2011)

Robert De Niro and Bradley Cooper stand next to each other and stare in Limitless.
Relativity Media

What if one pill could open your mind to a world of new possibilities? For Eddie Morra (Bradley Cooper), this pill could not have come at a better time in Limitless, loosely based on Alan Glynn’s The Dark Fields. Eddie is at a dark time in his life. His writing career is floundering, and his girlfriend dumped him.

After a chance encounter with an old friend, Eddie takes the drug NZT-48, which increases his brain activity and enhances his memory. Eddie’s newfound “powers” allow him to rise financially, attracting businessman Carl Van Loon (Robert De Niro) to hire him. However, NZT-48’s devastating side effects threaten his livelihood, sending his life into a tailspin.

Stream Limitless for free on Tubi.

Ocean’s Eleven (2001)

Brad Pitt and George Clooney sit at a bar in Ocean's Eleven.
Warner Bros.

On the shortlist of “perfect” movies of the 21st century is Ocean’s Eleven. It’s a four-quadrant movie with style, charisma, and a dialed-in Steven Soderbergh. After four years in prison, Danny Ocean (George Clooney) is a free man. The professional thief has no intention of obeying his parole and instead flies to Los Angeles to reunite with his right-hand man, Rusty Ryan (Brad Pitt).

Danny plans to rob three Las Vegas casinos owned by Terry Benedict (Andy Garcia). To pull off the heist, Danny assembles a team of eclectic personalities, including Linus Caldwell (Matt Damon), Reuben Tishkoff (Elliot Gould), and Basher Tarr (Don Cheadle).

Ocean's Eleven (2001) Trailer #1 | Movieclips Classic Trailers

Securing $150 million is enough motivation for one man. However, Danny strives to pull this robbery off to woo his ex-wife and Benedict’s current girlfriend, Tess (Julia Roberts).

Stream Ocean’s Eleven for free on Pluto TV.

Troy (2004)

Brad Pitt in Troy.
Warner Bros.

This week, Christopher Nolan made headlines by announcing his next project, The Odyssey, based on Homer’s epic poem. The Odyssey is based on the aftermath of the Trojan War. Homer’s other famous work, The Iliad, inspired Troy, Wolfgang Petersen’s 2004 feature film adaptation.

After a Trojan prince (Orlando Bloom) steals the Spartan king’s (Brendan Gleeson) wife, the war between the Achaeans and the Trojans ignites. The Achaeans embark on an all-out assault to claim Troy, a city surrounded by protective walls. The ensuing battle scenes are quite good, but the real winner of Troy is Brad Pitt, who plays the confident warrior Achilles in one of his memorable transformations.

Stream Troy for free on Pluto TV.

Editors’ Recommendations

Dan Girolamo
Dan Girolamo
Entertainment Writer
Dan is a passionate and multitalented content creator with experience in pop culture, entertainment, and sports. Throughout…
3 action movies on Netflix you need to watch in December 2024
Spartan soldiers wield their weapons in 300.

Despite it being the season of giving, Netflix has a surprising amount of action content queued up in December. The return of Squid Game, Netflix's most popular TV show, returns for a second season that will be even more violent and bloodier than the first. Black Doves, an entertaining spy thriller starring Keira Knightley, is also on the streamer this month.

While those two offerings are TV shows, Netflix does not skimp on action movies. The service has an entire genre dedicated to action, with multiple subgenres highlighting blockbusters, indies, and more. This month, consider streaming these three action movies, including a live-action film based on popular action figures, a brutal war story, and a survival thriller.

Read more
3 sci-fi movies on Amazon Prime Video you need to watch in December 2024
A young Jake Gyllenhaal sits on the edge of a bed looking menacing in Donnie Darko.

There are so many new sci-fi movies that focus heavily on special effects and psychological thrills. Sometimes, however, it’s nice to travel back in time and see the simpler movies that inspired the latest, high-tech sci-fi films.

When looking at three sci-fi movies on Amazon Prime Video you need to watch in December 2024, they each hail from different decades. The most recent one is from 23 years ago, and it stars one of Hollywood’s most underrated actors who remains at the top of his game today.

Read more
3 underrated movies on Hulu you need to watch in December 2024
A man points his thumb as he stands next to a girl in Just Friends.

Every streaming service beefed up its Christmas content for December. Hulu followed suit, as Elf, National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation, Christmas with the Kranks, and The Family Stone are all streaming. If Christmas is not your jam, have no fear. There are plenty of other genres to watch on Hulu.

There is more to the Hulu library than the front page. If you know where to look, Hulu has many underrated movies ready to be streamed at the click of a button. All you need to do is find them. Use this guide as a map for underseen gems. Our picks include a film based on an iconic book, a holiday rom-com, and an action sequel.

Read more