3 great free movies to stream this weekend (March 21-23)

Table of Contents Table of Contents Two Night Stand (2014) Good Will Hunting (1996) Bull Durham (1988)

Despite the influx of new movies, the box office had its lowest-grossing weekend of 2025. Novocaine won the weekend with about $8.7 million. Mickey 17, Black Bag, and Opus combined for a $16 million gross. Perhaps people stayed home and watched Netflix’s The Electric State. Either way, Snow White is here to rescue the box office.

The theaters may not be as crowded this weekend due to March Madness. If you don’t like basketball, then you need something to watch. What about a free movie on a FAST service? The three movies below are available to stream at no cost. Our recommendations include a charming rom-com, an award-winning drama, and a baseball comedy.

Two Night Stand (2014)

Who wants a one-night stand when you can do two nights instead? Unfortunately for Megan (Analeigh Tipton) and Alec (Miles Teller), this idea of a two-night stand becomes a reality. Struggling to move on from her ex-fiancé, Megan joins a dating website and decides to have a one-night stand with Alec. The morning is incredibly awkward, but at least Megan can leave the apartment and go home.

That is until Megan tries to open the door to the outside and cannot leave due to a blizzard. Forced to spend more time together, Megan and Alec open up and enjoy each other’s company. The snow dies down, and Megan eventually leaves, but these one-night standers might have a genuine connection. Two Night Stand is predictably delightful thanks to the chemistry between Tipton and Teller.

Stream Two Night Stand for free on Tubi.

Good Will Hunting (1996)

Do you like apples? Well, Good Will Hunting won two Oscars. How do you like them apples? (Terrible joke.) Good Will Hunting is the movie that launched Matt Damon and Ben Affleck into stardom. South Boston’s Will Hunting (Damon) is a gifted young man who willingly works as a janitor at MIT to be closer to math geniuses. When Professor Gerald Lambeau (Stellan Skarsgard) discovers Will’s genius, he wants to mentor the troublesome boy.

To avoid jail time, Will agrees to mandated therapy sessions with Professor Lambeau’s old friend, Sean Maguire (Robin Williams). Unlike previous authority figures, Sean actually listens to Will and earns his trust. Sean even convinces Will to give love a chance with a Harvard student named Skylar (Minnie Driver). By the end of this riveting tale of self-discovery, you might even leave to go see about a girl, too.

Stream Good Will Hunting for free on Pluto TV.

Bull Durham (1988)

The games might have been played in Japan, but the MLB is back for another season. Scratch that baseball itch by revisiting the tale of a North Carolina minor league team in Bull Durham. Veteran catcher Crash Davis (Kevin Costner) is a minor-league journeyman who gets sent to the single-A Durham Bulls to mentor a hotshot rookie pitcher named Ebby Calvin Laloosh (Tim Robbins), aka Nuke.

Annie Savoy (Susan Sarandon) lives in the town and loves baseball more than anything. She also enjoys spending the entire year with one player and showing him everything he needs to know about the game. Annie chooses Nuke, and the two embark on a passionate affair. With Annie’s teaching and Crash’s wisdom, Nuke learns how to be a baseball player. Because of their love for the game, maybe it’s Annie and Crash who should be together.

Stream Bull Durham for free on Tubi.