3 great free movies to stream this weekend (September 20-22)

By
Will Ferrell puts his arm out after drinking in Old School.
DreamWorks Pictures

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice is still scaring its way to the top of the box office. The Beetlejuice sequel has grossed over $272 million worldwide and will eventually cross the $300 million threshold. This week, the theaters belong to Cybertron, as Transformers One, an animated prequel involving Optimus Prime and Megatron, should top the box office with a $30 million-plus opening.

If you elect to stay home this weekend, sign up for a FAST service with thousands of movies you can stream for free. There are no tricks or hidden fees. FAST services feature ads during the presentation, but there is no cost to sign up If you’re looking for a recommendation, consider watching one of these three movies: a football underdog story, an R-rated comedy, and a hip-hop drama.

Invincible (2006)

Football season is off and running. One of the best NFL underdog stories involves Vince Papale and his journey to the Philadelphia Eagles. In Invincible, Mark Wahlberg plays Papale, a substitute teacher and bartender in Philadelphia during the mid-1970s. At night, Papale plays sandlot football with his friends and displays exceptional speed and ball skills.

After new coach Dick Vermeil (Greg Kinnear) is hired, he holds a public tryout for anyone who thinks they can make the team. Papale, who unexpectedly loses his teaching job, gives it a shot, and much to the surprise of his friends, receives a training camp invite. That’s only the beginning of this motivational story, as Papale inspires the entire city of Philadelphia when they need it most.

Stream Invincible for free on Tubi.

Old School (2003)

Three men at a wedding table sit next to the bride.
DreamWorks Pictures

“We’re going streaking!” That quote from Will Ferrell is only one of the iconic lines uttered in the comedy Old School. After discovering his girlfriend’s infidelity, Mitch (Luke Wilson) begins his downward spiral, capped off by an awkward encounter with his high school crush at a wedding. Needing to shake things up, Mitch moves into a new house by a college campus.

Mitch’s friends, Frank (Ferrell) and Beanie (Vince Vaughn), throw a party at the new house, which becomes a huge success, especially with young people. Wanting to keep the good vibes going, the trio starts a fraternity, which puts them on the radar of the snobbish dean, Gordon Pritchard (Jeremy Piven). The saying, “They don’t make them like they used to,” applies to Old School, a raunchy R-rated comedy full of stupid fun and hilarious jokes.

Stream Old School for free on Pluto TV.

8 Mile (2002)

Eminem is one of the most successful hip-hop artists of all time. His ability to freestyle is second to none. But Eminem’s creativity knows no bounds, as evidenced through his acting prowess in 8 Mile. Loosely inspired by his own life, Eminem stars as Jimmy Smith Jr., an aspiring rapper who goes by the stage name “B-Rabbit.”

During the day, Jimmy works a blue-collar job and looks after his sister in his mother’s Detroit trailer home. At night, Jimmy tests his skills by participating in rap battles at a local club. After being humiliated by a rival group, Jimmy exacts his revenge onstage in a series of epic battles.

Stream 8 Mile on Tubi.

