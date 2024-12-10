 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment

3 great Max crime dramas you should watch in December 2024

By
Jodie Foster and Kristen Stewart in Panic Room.
Columbia Pictures

Few streaming services have a deeper library of great movies than Max. The library is so deep and filled with good stuff, in fact, that there’s plenty of variety even within a specific genre. That can be exciting, but it can also make choosing the movie you actually want to watch pretty difficult. That’s why we’ve stepped in with three crime dramas that are well worth your time on Max.

Strangely enough, two of these movies star Kristen Stewart, but the movies themselves are very different and are separated by more than 20 years. Without further ado, here are three crime dramas on Max you should make time for this month.

Recommended Videos

We also have guides to the best movies on Netflix, the best movies on Hulu, the best movies on Amazon Prime Video, the best movies on Max, and the best movies on Disney+.

Related

Panic Room (2002)

One of the 2000s more underrated movies, Panic Room follows a mother and daughter who lock themselves in their panic room after discovering that burglars have broken into their new brownstone.

As they slowly come to realize that what the burglars are after is inside the panic room itself, a dangerous game of cat and mouse ensues in which the burglars try to convince this mother and daughter to open the door, even as they try to find another way out of the room. Featuring a thrilling central performance from Jodie Foster, Panic Room is also filled with the kinds of touches that only director David Fincher could pull off.

You can watch Panic Room on Max.

Funny Games (1997)

There are certain movies that have to be experienced, but only once. Funny Games is one of the most horrific, sadistic movies ever made, but it’s absolutely worth watching. The film follows a German family at their vacation home as they welcome two young guests who slowly begin to torture and brutalize them.

These young boys are playing a game with their victims, pushing them against one another and leveraging their kindness to ultimately take full control of them. It’s a movie about a crime in progress, and one that’s incredibly upsetting to witness.

You can watch Funny Games on Max.

Love Lies Bleeding (2024)

A surreal, moving, thrilling story of two women in the 1980s who fall in love, Love Lies Bleeding is an underseen gem from 2024. Starring Kristen Stewart and Twisters actress Katy O’Brian, the film follows a female bodybuilder who begins dating the woman who works at her gym.

As the two of them become more involved with one another, we learn more about the gym manager’s family, who is intimately involved in the criminal underworld. While they attempt to escape from her past, they also struggle with whether they can truly trust one another and escape from her menacing father.

You can watch Love Lies Bleeding on Max.

Editors’ Recommendations

Joe Allen
Joe Allen
Writer
Joe Allen is a freelance writer at Digital Trends, where he covers Movies and TV. He frequently writes streaming…
3 comedies on Amazon Prime Video you need to watch in December 2024
3 comedies amazon prime video watch december 2024 snack shack 1

Comedies are fun to watch any time of the year. Through the month of December as you prep for the holidays, you might be looking for a respite from the constant stream of holiday movies. Thankfully, there are lots of funny movies that have absolutely nothing to do with Christmas.

If you’re not sure where to start, we’re here to help with three comedies on Amazon Prime Video you need to watch in December before they’re gone.

Read more
3 rom-coms on Amazon Prime Video you need to watch in December 2024
A woman smiles while holding a puppy as a man looks on in How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days.

After you have finished diving into all the holiday movies you can stomach and the shows coming out this month, it’s time to look back at a classic rom-com or two. They are perfect when you want to shut your brain off for a couple of hours and get lost in a totally fictional story of two people meeting and eventually falling in love. Of course, it’s the journey between these points checkered with humorous moments that make rom-coms so darn delightful.

You’ll find a good selection of rom-coms on all the best streaming services, and these three rom-coms on Amazon Prime Video you need to watch in December are a good place to start. One is even holiday-themed so you can stick with the festive spirit.

Read more
3 underrated (HBO) Max movies you should watch this weekend (December 6-8)
A group of men sit at a table in Conspiracy.

Have you defied gravity yet? If not, you're one of the few who haven't. Wicked is a genuine phenomenon right now, and one of the leading contenders for next year's Oscars. But I haven't taken a trip to Oz yet simply because there's too much good stuff on streaming right now.

That's especially true for Max, which has great films from the present to the distant past. (Yes, they even have 1939's The Wizard of Oz.) If you have a craving for movies that don't contain evil witches, pink-colored princesses, or flying monkeys, well, this list is for you. These movies may have Nazis, porn stars, and real-life artists, but they are all united by their ability to entertain and even enlighten.

Read more