3 great Max crime dramas you should watch in December 2024

Table of Contents Table of Contents Panic Room (2002) Funny Games (1997) Love Lies Bleeding (2024)

Few streaming services have a deeper library of great movies than Max. The library is so deep and filled with good stuff, in fact, that there’s plenty of variety even within a specific genre. That can be exciting, but it can also make choosing the movie you actually want to watch pretty difficult. That’s why we’ve stepped in with three crime dramas that are well worth your time on Max.

Strangely enough, two of these movies star Kristen Stewart, but the movies themselves are very different and are separated by more than 20 years. Without further ado, here are three crime dramas on Max you should make time for this month.

Panic Room (2002)

One of the 2000s more underrated movies, Panic Room follows a mother and daughter who lock themselves in their panic room after discovering that burglars have broken into their new brownstone.

As they slowly come to realize that what the burglars are after is inside the panic room itself, a dangerous game of cat and mouse ensues in which the burglars try to convince this mother and daughter to open the door, even as they try to find another way out of the room. Featuring a thrilling central performance from Jodie Foster, Panic Room is also filled with the kinds of touches that only director David Fincher could pull off.

You can watch Panic Room on Max.

Funny Games (1997)

There are certain movies that have to be experienced, but only once. Funny Games is one of the most horrific, sadistic movies ever made, but it’s absolutely worth watching. The film follows a German family at their vacation home as they welcome two young guests who slowly begin to torture and brutalize them.

These young boys are playing a game with their victims, pushing them against one another and leveraging their kindness to ultimately take full control of them. It’s a movie about a crime in progress, and one that’s incredibly upsetting to witness.

You can watch Funny Games on Max.

Love Lies Bleeding (2024)

A surreal, moving, thrilling story of two women in the 1980s who fall in love, Love Lies Bleeding is an underseen gem from 2024. Starring Kristen Stewart and Twisters actress Katy O’Brian, the film follows a female bodybuilder who begins dating the woman who works at her gym.

As the two of them become more involved with one another, we learn more about the gym manager’s family, who is intimately involved in the criminal underworld. While they attempt to escape from her past, they also struggle with whether they can truly trust one another and escape from her menacing father.

You can watch Love Lies Bleeding on Max.