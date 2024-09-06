3 great Max crime dramas you should watch in September 2024

There’s a reason that crime is such a popular topic for fictional stories. The vast majority of people don’t commit crimes regularly, and they’re often fascinated by people who cross that line and break one of society’s greatest taboos. Crime is also a vast genre that can encompass many different kinds of movies, and Max has one of the best lineups of crime-related titles around.

We’ve pulled together three crime dramas that are all worth checking out on the streaming service. Whether you want to be on the edge of your seat or follow detectives on the hunt, this list should have something for you.

Good Time (2017)

One of the most stressful movies ever made, Good Time tells the story of a bank robber who becomes determined to free his brother from prison, whatever the costs might be. As a result, he winds his way through New York City in the early hours of the morning looking for any method that might help him get his brother out.

The Batman‘s Robert Pattinson is brilliant as a bad dude who is nonetheless deeply loyal to his brother, and the movie itself knows how to constantly crank up the tension of the situations he finds himself in. It’s definitely not an easy watch, but there are few movies you will find more rewarding.

The Little Things (2021)

Denzel Washington is the king of the crime movie, and The Little Things is a reminder of why he’s so dominant. Here, Washington plays a cop working alongside a partner to hunt down a serial killer. As they get closer and closer to the killer, though, Washington’s cop begins to see echoes of a past life in the case, and becomes slightly undone as a result.

Washington’s performance is expectedly excellent, but Rami Malek is great as his partner, and Jared Leto is as unhinged as you might expect as the serial killer the pair are working to stop before he kills again.

The Player (1992)

A brilliant Hollywood satire about the way story gets valued over the truth, The Player follows a Hollywood executive who becomes convinced that the death threats he’s receiving are coming from a spurned screenwriter. When he winds up murdering that screenwriter, he has to work both to cover up his crime and to reinvigorate his career through the latest film he’s producing.

The Player is filled with A-list cameos from the likes of Julia Roberts, Bruce Willis, and Cher, but the movie works largely because it knows exactly how absurd the story it’s telling is, and how perfectly that reflects the world of show business more generally.

