Check out this great movie before it leaves Amazon Prime Video next week

Navigating the multitude of great movies and shows available on streaming services can feel impossible. Amazon Prime Video has tons of top-notch movies, but picking what you want to watch can be challenging as a result, especially if you like many different kinds of movies.

One great way to prioritize what to watch is to see which titles will soon be unavailable on the service, and prioritize your viewing accordingly. Evil Dead Rise, a thrilling, dark horror movie from 2023, is leaving the streaming service at the end of the month. These are three reasons you should make time for the movie before it leaves Prime Video.

Recommended Videos

It manages to limit its sentimental attachments

EVIL DEAD RISE - Official Trailer - (Redband)

Evil Dead Rise tells the story of two sisters, one of whom is already a mother, and the other who just found out she will become one. The movie’s story is ostensibly about preparing that second sister for motherhood, but it doesn’t spend too much time plotting or exploring its central characters’ traumas.

Instead, that setup gives us a little bit of emotional grounding for the horror that unfolds from there. Modern horror can be too bogged down in the hang-ups of its characters, and Evil Dead Rise knows that most viewers are really just here for the blood, as crass as that might be.

It builds on the Evil Dead legacy in interesting ways

The original Evil Dead movies are perfect horror comedies, and they only work as well as they do because of the singular vision of director Sam Raimi (Drag Me to Hell). While the franchise has continued without Raimi, it has lost some of that bizarre mash-up of comedy and horror that made his films so special.

Evil Dead Rise is, admittedly, a much more straightforward horror film than Raimi’s movies, but it feels indebted to those original films in part because of just how gnarly it’s willing to get. Evil Dead Rise also has its moments of twisted humor, however, and those moments are among the movie’s most effective.

It has some genuinely new ideas

It really cannot be stressed enough that Evil Dead Rise is not for the faint of heart. The movie introduces some genuinely new ideas to the Evil Dead universe, but those ideas are grosser and more gnarly than anything Raimi could do with practical effects 30 years ago. The movie’s climactic sequence is a brilliant, gross notion of how you can finally free yourself of the Deadites.

What’s even more clever, though, is the movie’s wraparound narrative element, which is best left unspoiled, just like many of the movie’s best twists and reveals. Suffice it to say that Evil Dead Rise really is that gross.

Evil Dead Rise is streaming on Amazon Prime Video until August 30.