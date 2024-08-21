 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment

Check out this great movie before it leaves Amazon Prime Video next week

By
Four people stand and look in Evil Dead Rise.
Warner Bros.

Navigating the multitude of great movies and shows available on streaming services can feel impossible. Amazon Prime Video has tons of top-notch movies, but picking what you want to watch can be challenging as a result, especially if you like many different kinds of movies.

One great way to prioritize what to watch is to see which titles will soon be unavailable on the service, and prioritize your viewing accordingly. Evil Dead Rise, a thrilling, dark horror movie from 2023, is leaving the streaming service at the end of the month. These are three reasons you should make time for the movie before it leaves Prime Video.

Recommended Videos

It manages to limit its sentimental attachments

EVIL DEAD RISE - Official Trailer - (Redband)

Evil Dead Rise tells the story of two sisters, one of whom is already a mother, and the other who just found out she will become one. The movie’s story is ostensibly about preparing that second sister for motherhood, but it doesn’t spend too much time plotting or exploring its central characters’ traumas.

Instead, that setup gives us a little bit of emotional grounding for the horror that unfolds from there. Modern horror can be too bogged down in the hang-ups of its characters, and Evil Dead Rise knows that most viewers are really just here for the blood, as crass as that might be.

It builds on the Evil Dead legacy in interesting ways

A woman wields a chainsaw in Evil Dead Rise.
Warner Bros.

The original Evil Dead movies are perfect horror comedies, and they only work as well as they do because of the singular vision of director Sam Raimi (Drag Me to Hell). While the franchise has continued without Raimi, it has lost some of that bizarre mash-up of comedy and horror that made his films so special.

Evil Dead Rise is, admittedly, a much more straightforward horror film than Raimi’s movies, but it feels indebted to those original films in part because of just how gnarly it’s willing to get. Evil Dead Rise also has its moments of twisted humor, however, and those moments are among the movie’s most effective.

It has some genuinely new ideas

Undead Ellie stands in an apartment building hallway in Evil Dead Rise.
Warner Bros. Pictures / Warner Bros. Pictures

It really cannot be stressed enough that Evil Dead Rise is not for the faint of heart. The movie introduces some genuinely new ideas to the Evil Dead universe, but those ideas are grosser and more gnarly than anything Raimi could do with practical effects 30 years ago. The movie’s climactic sequence is a brilliant, gross notion of how you can finally free yourself of the Deadites.

What’s even more clever, though, is the movie’s wraparound narrative element, which is best left unspoiled, just like many of the movie’s best twists and reveals. Suffice it to say that Evil Dead Rise really is that gross.

Evil Dead Rise is streaming on Amazon Prime Video until August 30.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Joe Allen
Joe Allen
Writer
Joe Allen is a freelance writer based in upstate New York focused on movies and TV.
The best movies on Amazon Prime Video (August 2024)
best movies on amazon prime jackpot movie

John Cena has now headlined two Amazon Prime Video original movies this year. Just a few months ago, Cena starred in the comedy Ricky Stanicky, and now Jackpot! marks Cena's return in a new action comedy set opposite Awkwafina. Like many Prime Video originals, Jackpot! isn't a great movie... but it is a free movie.

Also this week, Paddington is back on Prime Video with the world's most endearing talking bear. Children of all ages have nothing but good things to say about the modern adaptation of the Paddington Bear novels. Those are some very charming flicks, and so too is Paddington.

Read more
If you have to watch one Peacock movie this August, stream this one
Two guys sit at a table in Do the Right Thing.

With the end of the 2024 Olympics, there's a natural comedown. No more daily feats of athleticism to consume, and it also means that you might have a Peacock subscription with no idea what to use it for. If you subscribed for the Olympics, you may be surprised to learn that there are actually plenty of interesting movies and TV shows on the platform worth exploring.

If you want to use your subscription for just one movie this August, Do the Right Thing is the perfect choice. The movie is set on a single block in Brooklyn in the summer of 1989, and follows the complicated racial dynamics that flow through the street, culminating in a shocking and sudden act of violence. Here are three reasons you should check it out Spike Lee's masterpiece.
It's a biting but hilarious comedy
Do the Right Thing Official Trailer #1 - Danny Aiello Movie (1989) HD

Read more
3 great British TV crime shows you need to watch in August 2024
A policeman looks down in The Responder.

August continues to bring the summer heat, so it's a good thing that there's no shortage of great TV to watch from the comfort of your own home. On Netflix, A Good Girl's Guide to Murder is the new breakout hit for the streamer, while Max's House of the Dragon is still entrancing viewers who are still hungry for small-screen spectacle.

Crime is still a popular genre, and British crime in particular is a favorite for many. This August, these three under-the-radar shows are worth your time and attention.

Read more