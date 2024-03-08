 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Guides

3 great free movies to stream this weekend (March 8-10)

Jason Struss
By
Brad Pitt rides a motorcycle in The Curious Case of Benjamin Button.
Paramount

For the first time in a long while, there are some options to choose from at the multiplex.  Dune: Part Two is still dominant, and who doesn’t want to take a return trip to Arrakis? If you have kids, you can take them to see Kung Fu Panda 4, which is somehow persisting as a durable movie franchise even after all these years.

For those who don’t like any of these options, there’s always streaming. If you want to save a few extra dollars, Digital Trends has compiled a short list of three movies you can stream for free this weekend. The occasional ad break is worth it, especially for the three films below.

Recommended Videos

The Goonies (1985)

Kids look at a map in The Goonies.
Warner Bros.

Some things that were popular in the 1980s have become horribly dated now. For instance, would anyone be caught dead in a Jazzercise class? Or think former SNL cast member Joe Piscopo is funny? And don’t get me started on the cars, which lacked the gas-guzzling coolness of ’70s roadsters and were just ugly to look at. One thing that hasn’t aged is the adventure classic The Goonies, which is just as funny, exciting, and thrilling as it was when it was first released in 1985, which is nearly 40 years ago at this point.

Perfect for watching NFL, NBA, and more, you can score 50% off your first month of live TV with Sling TV.

Directed by Richard Donner and produced by Steven Spielberg, The Goonies follows a gang of misfit kids trying to find a long-dead pirate’s buried treasure so they can help save their homes, which are in danger of being foreclosed upon by greedy, yuppie land developers. Far-fetched and preposterous, The Goonies is chockful of laughs, mostly courtesy of Chunk, the rotund member of the gang who has a big heart and an even bigger appetite, and zips by at a breakneck pace thanks to Donner’s snappy direction. Look for future Avengers: Endgame baddie Josh Brolin as the musclehead Brand and Oscar winner Ke Huy Quan as a pint-sized James Bond.

The Goonies is streaming for free on Sling TV.

The Curious Case of Benjamin Button (2008)

A woman and a man look into a mirror in The Curious Case of Benjamin Button.
Paramount

Who knew the director of Zodiac and Se7en had a sentimental heart? David Fincher took a break from serial killers to direct an odd love story about childhood sweethearts who have the worst timing in the world. That’s because one of them, the titular Benjamin (Brad Pitt), was born old and ages backward. As he grows younger each year, everyone else, including his beloved Daisy, grows older, which puts a massive damper on any potential romance.

Based on the F. Scott Fitzgerald short story, The Curious Case of Benjamin Button is more than just a love story — it’s an epic journey through the 20th century as Ben gets to experience wars, ballets, and even Hurricane Katrina. The cast is terrific, with Pitt, Taraji P. Henson, and Tilda Swinton standing out with warm, incisive performances.

The Curious Case of Benjamin Button is streaming for free on YouTube.

Logan’s Run (1976)

Two people run in Logan's Run.
MGM

For sci-fi fans looks for a bit of retro fun, you can do worse than Logan’s Run. The 1976 film is charmingly simple, with a great premise, cheap but colorful sets (you can spot the miniatures a mile away), and an earnest corniness that’s also oddly charming.

Cabaret actor Michael York stars as Logan, a policeman known as a Sandman who enforces a strict law: once you reach the ripe old age of 30, you have to sacrifice yourself to Carousel, an elaborate ritual where mass suicide takes place. Your other options are just as grim: be hunted and killed in the giant enclosed city Logan’s Run is set in, or become a Runner and take your chances in the desolate outside world. It’s soon apparent Logan is forced to choose to sacrifice himself, die violently, or run, and his journey is filled with narrow escapes and shocking revelations that are a hoot to watch.

Logan’s Run is streaming on Tubi.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Jason Struss
Jason Struss
Section Editor, Entertainment
Jason is a writer, editor, and pop culture enthusiast whose love for cinema, television, and cheap comic books has led him to…
3 underrated Netflix movies you should watch this weekend (March 1-3)
Space travelers sit on a ship in Voyagers.

Netflix's March schedule is full of potential hits: Damsel, a revisionist fantasy with Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown; The Gentlemen, a series sequel to the Guy Ritchie movie of the same name; and 3 Body Problem, the new show from the creators of Game of Thrones.

Unfortunately, none of those movies or shows are streaming this weekend. And while you can watch Avatar: The Last Airbender again, there are better things to stream on Netflix. Have no fear, as Digital Trends has compiled a list of three underrated movies that are worth checking out.

Read more
3 great free movies to stream this weekend (March 1-3)
great movies to stream this weekend march 01 03 2024 gladiator 2000 1

The movie drought is over. Dune: Part Two is invading multiplexes worldwide, and since it's the first must-see movie of 2024, most people will be spending a part of their weekend traveling back to Arrakis. Yet some will remain behind at home, not eager to withstand the crush of fanboys and Zendaya fans at their local IMAX.

For those brave souls, we've got you. To save your sanity, not to mention a few extra dollars, Digital Trends has compiled a short list of three movies you can stream for free this weekend. All you need to do is watch a few ads here and there, and that's it. Trust me, these three films are worth watching the occasional ad for Barbie mobile phones.
Gladiator (2000)

Read more
Stop! And watch these 3 great movies leaving Netflix by March 1
Army men walk in battle in Lone Survivor.

With just a few days remaining in February, several movies will leave Netflix at the end of the month. The list of films leaving March 1 includes Dune, Denis Villeneuve’s adaptation of Frank Herbert's groundbreaking sci-fi novel; Mystic River, Clint Eastwood's Oscar-winning crime drama set in Boston; and Blockers, a comedy about three parents working to stop their daughters from having sex.

Those are only some of the movies leaving Netflix at the end of February. Below, we listed three additional films departing the streamer by March 1. Our choices include an underrated comedy from 2019, an action thriller centered around a group of Navy SEALs, and a touching coming-of-age story from the 1980s.
Good Boys (2019)

Read more