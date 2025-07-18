 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Features

Adolescence is the miniseries of the year — and you can watch it now on Netflix (July 18-20)

By
Weekend Watchlist: Netflix Two guys sit at the table across from a man.
Netflix
Weekend Watchlist Promotional Image
Weekend Watchlist
This story is part of Weekend Watchlist, a series that showcases hidden gems and underrated films tucked away in your favorite streaming libraries.
Updated less than 2 hours ago

Netflix has never been my favorite streaming service, perhaps because I want to think I’m too cool for it. Still, the streamer has an undeniable roster of excellent shows, and many of those shows are ones you might not necessarily think are worth your time.

I’ve done the hard part for you, pulling together three shows that I think are worth spending some time with this weekend. These shows are all wildly different tones and lengths, which means that you should be able to find something that piques your interest.

Recommended Videos

Need more recommendations? Then check out the best new shows to stream this week, as well as the best shows on Netflix, the best shows on Hulu, the best shows on Amazon Prime Video, the best shows on HBO Max, and the best shows on Disney+

Starting 5 (2024-)

Basketball is one of the most fascinating American pastimes, and that’s in part because its stars are so interesting. Starting 5 is a docuseries that chronicles the lives of five of the biggest basketball players, including Anthony Edwards, Jayson Tatum, Jimmy Butler, Domantas Sabonis, and LeBron James.

Related: 
Best new movies to stream on Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video, HBO Max, and more

In telling their stories both off the court and on it, we come to understand how they see the game and one another. We also learn just how different they are from one another and why each of them has found such tremendous success on the court.

You can watch Starting 5 on Netflix.

Adolescence (2025)

One of the great miniseries of 2025, Adolescence is a show you should definitely catch up with if you haven’t seen it. The series tells the story of a family whose world is turned upside down after they discover that their son has been accused of murdering a female schoolmate.

Each episode of the show focuses on a different perspective, and the result is a remarkably up-to-the-moment look at how a seemingly normal young man can become someone who might kill one of their classmates. It’s a harrowing watch, but one that is worth spending time with.

You can watch Adolescence on Netflix.

Mr. Robot (2015-2019)

Few television shows were more consistently surprising than Mr. Robot. Throughout four seasons, the show followed its central character — a brilliant but reclusive hacker hellbent on changing the world — in the middle of a vast conspiracy that he couldn’t fully comprehend.

Mr. Robot was unafraid of getting deeply weird, and not every swing the show took worked. However, enough of them did to give you a picture of a series that had full control over its ideas. Anchored by remarkable work from Rami Malek, Mr. Robot was worth the hype it received early on.

You can watch Mr. Robot on Netflix.

Joe Allen
Joe Allen
Writer
Joe Allen is a freelance writer at Digital Trends, where he covers Movies and TV. He frequently writes streaming…
Topics

Editors’ Recommendations

3 underrated Amazon Prime Video movies you should watch this weekend (July 11-13)
Kirk Douglas in Paths of Glory.

Finding a movie to watch on a hot July weekend can be difficult, especially when you feel like you've watched everything obvious. If you're sick of scrolling through Amazon Prime Video and spending more time looking at titles than actually watching one, then we've got you covered.

We've pulled together a list of three underrated movies that are all available on Prime Video. While these movies might have made an impact upon their release, they aren't as well remembered as they should be. Here's why you should check them out.

Read more
3 underrated HBO Max movies you should watch this weekend (July 11-13)
A group of people stand in a line and look.

Last week marked the arrival of Sinners, which is in the running for the movie event of 2025. Ryan Coogler's vampiric horror stars Michael Jordan as twin brothers who return to their hometown to open a juke joint. The opening night transforms into a nightmare with the arrival of a supernatural creature with sinister intentions.

Sinners is now available to stream on the newly named HBO Max. Beyond Sinners, the streamer has an abundance of underrated movies waiting to be streamed. One of our picks is The Suicide Squad, James Gunn's first crack at a DC story. View all three selections below.

Read more
3 rom-coms on Netflix you need to watch in July 2025
A woman and a man stand next to each other.

The romance section on Netflix has some heavy hitters in July. What's more romantic than The Notebook? The beautiful drama starring Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams has not aged one bit. Trust me, crying remains mandatory, especially at the end. Speaking of tears, A Star Is Born will have you riding the entire wave of emotions from start to finish.

While those two movies are undoubtedly charming, they will leave you in a puddle. This article features three rom-coms that should put you in a better mood. Check out our picks and their streaming information below. 

Read more