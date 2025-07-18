Adolescence is the miniseries of the year — and you can watch it now on Netflix (July 18-20)

Netflix has never been my favorite streaming service, perhaps because I want to think I’m too cool for it. Still, the streamer has an undeniable roster of excellent shows, and many of those shows are ones you might not necessarily think are worth your time.

I’ve done the hard part for you, pulling together three shows that I think are worth spending some time with this weekend. These shows are all wildly different tones and lengths, which means that you should be able to find something that piques your interest.

Starting 5 (2024-)

Basketball is one of the most fascinating American pastimes, and that’s in part because its stars are so interesting. Starting 5 is a docuseries that chronicles the lives of five of the biggest basketball players, including Anthony Edwards, Jayson Tatum, Jimmy Butler, Domantas Sabonis, and LeBron James.

In telling their stories both off the court and on it, we come to understand how they see the game and one another. We also learn just how different they are from one another and why each of them has found such tremendous success on the court.

You can watch Starting 5 on Netflix.

Adolescence (2025)

One of the great miniseries of 2025, Adolescence is a show you should definitely catch up with if you haven’t seen it. The series tells the story of a family whose world is turned upside down after they discover that their son has been accused of murdering a female schoolmate.

Each episode of the show focuses on a different perspective, and the result is a remarkably up-to-the-moment look at how a seemingly normal young man can become someone who might kill one of their classmates. It’s a harrowing watch, but one that is worth spending time with.

You can watch Adolescence on Netflix.

Mr. Robot (2015-2019)

Few television shows were more consistently surprising than Mr. Robot. Throughout four seasons, the show followed its central character — a brilliant but reclusive hacker hellbent on changing the world — in the middle of a vast conspiracy that he couldn’t fully comprehend.

Mr. Robot was unafraid of getting deeply weird, and not every swing the show took worked. However, enough of them did to give you a picture of a series that had full control over its ideas. Anchored by remarkable work from Rami Malek, Mr. Robot was worth the hype it received early on.

You can watch Mr. Robot on Netflix.