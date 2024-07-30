Joseph Gordon-Levitt stages a murder for money in Greedy People trailer

Nothing happens in Providence, South Carolina, until a murder sends shockwaves throughout the town in the trailer for Greedy People, an upcoming crime comedy from Lionsgate.

Veteran cop Terry (Joseph Gordon-Levitt) has one piece of advice for his rookie partner Will (Himesh Patel): “Don’t kill anybody unless you have to.” Naturally, Will ignores Terry’s guidance and accidentally kills a woman. After berating Will, Terry discovers $1 million in cash at the crime scene. The thought of becoming rich is too much to pass up, so Will and Terry steal the money and stage the crime scene to look like murder. The cops then plan to pin the crime on someone else.

This decision sets off a chain reaction of things going south for the top cops. The duo learns that several of Providence’s residents are after the money, including Wallace (Tim Blake Nelson), a shrimp company owner and the victim’s husband. The trailer teases how far everyone is willing to go for the money.

Greedy People also stars Lily James, Traci Lords, Simon Rex, Joey Lauren Adams, Nina Arianda, José María Yazpik, Uzo Aduba, and Jim Gaffigan.

Gordon-Levitt recently starred alongside Eddie Murphy in the well-received Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F. Patel is best known for starring in the Beatles-focused rom-com Yesterday and HBO’s dystopian series Station Eleven.

Greedy People is directed by Potsy Ponciroli from a script by Michael Vukadinovic. Ponciroli is best known for directing Old Henry, a Western that starred Nelson. Producers include Zack Schiller, Dylan Sellers, Shannon Houchins, Chris Parker, and David Boies.

Greedy People arrives in theaters on August 23, 2024.