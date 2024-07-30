 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. News

Joseph Gordon-Levitt stages a murder for money in Greedy People trailer

By
Two cops sit down in chairs and hold coffee mugs.
Lionsgate

Nothing happens in Providence, South Carolina, until a murder sends shockwaves throughout the town in the trailer for Greedy People, an upcoming crime comedy from Lionsgate.

Veteran cop Terry (Joseph Gordon-Levitt) has one piece of advice for his rookie partner Will (Himesh Patel): “Don’t kill anybody unless you have to.” Naturally, Will ignores Terry’s guidance and accidentally kills a woman. After berating Will, Terry discovers $1 million in cash at the crime scene. The thought of becoming rich is too much to pass up, so Will and Terry steal the money and stage the crime scene to look like murder. The cops then plan to pin the crime on someone else.

Recommended Videos

This decision sets off a chain reaction of things going south for the top cops. The duo learns that several of Providence’s residents are after the money, including Wallace (Tim Blake Nelson), a shrimp company owner and the victim’s husband. The trailer teases how far everyone is willing to go for the money.

Greedy People also stars Lily James, Traci Lords, Simon Rex, Joey Lauren Adams, Nina Arianda, José María Yazpik, Uzo Aduba, and Jim Gaffigan.

Gordon-Levitt recently starred alongside Eddie Murphy in the well-received Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F. Patel is best known for starring in the Beatles-focused rom-com Yesterday and HBO’s dystopian series Station Eleven.

Greedy People is directed by Potsy Ponciroli from a script by Michael Vukadinovic. Ponciroli is best known for directing Old Henry, a Western that starred Nelson. Producers include Zack Schiller, Dylan Sellers, Shannon Houchins, Chris Parker, and David Boies.

Greedy People arrives in theaters on August 23, 2024.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Dan Girolamo
Dan Girolamo
Entertainment Writer
Dan is a passionate and multitalented content creator with experience in pop culture, entertainment, and sports. Throughout…
Rebel Moon — The Director’s Cut trailer previews new versions of Zack Snyder’s space opera
A group of Warriors stand next to each other in a line in Rebel Moon.

There's more Rebel Moon on the horizon. Netflix has released the first trailer for Rebel Moon -- The Director's Cut, the extended version of Zack Snyder's sci-fi space epic.

Billed as "sexier and bloodier," Rebel Moon -- The Director's Cut is the hardcore R-rated expansion of Snyder's two Rebel Moon films, including Chapter One: A Child of Fire and Chapter Two: The Scargiver. The Director's Cut's new titles are Rebel Moon -- Chapter One: Chalice of Blood and Rebel Moon -- Chapter Two: Curse of Forgiveness.

Read more
Deadpool & Wolverine final trailer teases emotional showdown, two major cameos
Deadpool and Wolverine stare back in the same direction in "Deadpool & Wolverine."

The final trailer for Deadpool & Wolverine features two major cameos, with one of the characters having a significant emotional connection to Hugh Jackman's Logan.

The biggest reveal is the appearance of Dafne Keen's Laura/X-23, Wolverine's mutant daughter from Logan. At the end of Logan, Laura and the other Transigen children continued their journey to Canada shortly after Logan sacrificed himself and died. Although Jackman plays a variant of Logan in Deadpool & Wolverine, Laura clearly recognizes Wolverine in their interaction. "You were always the wrong guy... 'til you weren't," Laura tells Wolverine.

Read more
Alien: Romulus final trailer: Facehuggers, Chestbursters, and a terrifying Xenomorph
A girls holds a gun with a man looking behind her head.

The Alien franchise returns to its roots in Alien: Romulus. The final trailer teases Facehuggers, Chestbursters, and one large Xenomorph ready to wreak havoc.

Several young space colonists board the Romulus Space Station with plans to steal the ship's highly regulated equipment. As one of the colonizers confidently states in the trailer, "Should be in and out in 30 minutes." The easy heist goes horribly wrong once aboard the foreign ship. Facehuggers violently attack the humans left and right, with a Chestburster making its way inside a woman's body. The trailer's closing moments highlight the terrifying Xenomorph, who will show no mercy to anyone in its path.

Read more