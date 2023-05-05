 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Features

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 introduces Marvel’s best villain since Thanos

Alex Welch
By

Nowadays, it’s not all that controversial to say that the Marvel Cinematic Universe has been stuck in a bit of a rut for the past few years. In the wake of the climactic high that it hit with 2019’s Avengers: Endgame, Marvel has repeatedly struggled to consistently deliver films and TV shows that feel as cohesive as the titles that built up the studio’s reputation in the first place. That hasn’t been due to a lack of trying, either. In just the past four years, Marvel has released around 20 new feature films and Disney+ MCU shows.

While opinions may vary about the MCU’s latest offering, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, the general consensus surrounding the James Gunn-directed film seems fairly positive right now. At the very least, many seem to agree that it’s the first MCU film in quite a while that feels like it was actually made with real, palpable amounts of love and passion. It also, notably, introduces the most memorable and compelling villain who has shown up in the MCU since Josh Brolin’s Thanos was dusted out of existence in Endgame.

Related Videos

The villain in question? A mad scientist known as the High Evolutionary, who is played with zealous intensity by Peacemaker star Chukwudi Iwuji.

The High Evolutionary stands up in a red-walled room in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.
Marvel Studios

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 makes it clear in its opening moments that the film is, among other things, an exploration of Bradley Cooper’s Rocket Raccoon. The film specifically focuses on the character’s tortured past, which has been hinted at but never actually shown or explored in Gunn’s previous Guardians of the Galaxy efforts. Vol. 3 features multiple flashbacks to Rocket’s time with the High Evolutionary, whose obsession with genetic evolution led him to torture, mutate, and experiment on countless animals and living beings, including Rocket.

Through the film’s flashback sequences, viewers discover just how much physical, mental, and emotional pain Rocket suffered at the hands of the High Evolutionary. They also learn that the hatred present in the villain’s relationship with Rocket isn’t just one-sided. In an odd, darkly compelling twist of fate, it’s revealed that the High Evolutionary grew to hate and resent Rocket not because of any defects or imperfections, but because of his intellect, which greatly exceeded his own.

After Rocket solves a problem that had previously stumped him and his assistants, Iwuji’s High Evolutionary is filled with both exhilaration over his latest achievement and fury over the fact that it was one of his own creations who made the breakthrough in the first place. In response, the High Evolutionary facilitates the execution of Rocket’s only friends — a trio of animals who had been similarly experimented on. Altogether, these moments create a wrathful storm of emotions between Rocket and the High Evolutionary that’s not only surprisingly powerful but also deeply, deeply personal.

The High Evolutionary watches a child run on a wheel in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.
Marvel Studios

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 takes an important lesson out of its 2017 predecessor’s playbook. Much like that film, which pitted Chris Pratt’s Peter Quill against his own father, Vol. 3 mines incredible drama out of the impending reunion between Rocket and his Machiavellian creator.

As he himself points out, the High Evolutionary isn’t just another wannabe world conqueror. He is drawn to the Guardians solely by his desire to kill Rocket, and they are, conversely, pulled to him by their desire to save their furry friend. Consequently, when Pratt’s Peter stands before the High Evolutionary with clear venom in his eyes, it’s easy to get wrapped up in the emotions of their confrontation solely because of how personal the stakes of Vol. 3’s story feel. By establishing a specific and unique relationship between its villain and heroes, the film is able to ensure that the former feels anything but generic.

The impactfulness of the High Evolutionary’s role in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is also due to Iwuji’s scene-stealing performance as the character. The High Evolutionary is a mad scientist with a literal god complex, and Iwuji spends most of the film leaning all the way into that. Whether it be the austere edge he adds to the character’s British accent or the way that he always seems to keep his chain raised and his back as straight as possible, Iwuji ensures that the vanity of his MCU villain is always, unavoidably clear. That aspect of his performance only makes the moments when the High Evolutionary devolves into his own childish, selfish tantrums all the more jarring and frightening.

The High Evolutionary smirks in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.
Marvel Studios

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is far from a perfect movie. As is usually the case in the MCU, the film is about as subtle as a siren and a bit too long for its own good. That said, it’s hard to find many flaws with its villain. Not only is the High Evolutionary a well-performed and formidable foe, but he’s also a perfect antagonist for the Guardians themselves.

Over the course of their adventures together, the fan-favorite MCU group has learned to accept and love each other for who they are, flaws and all. Taking that into account, what better villain could there be for the Guardians to face on their final mission together than one who is obsessed with erasing the imperfections present in all of us? The High Evolutionary is the antithesis of everything the Guardians believe and represent.

To its credit, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 uses that inherent conflict to secure the High Evolutionary a place as one of the best villains in the history of the MCU.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is now playing in theaters.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Alex Welch
Alex Welch
Writer
Alex Welch is a TV and movies writer based out of Los Angeles. In addition to Digital Trends, his work has been published by…
10 villains who need to be introduced to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, ranked
how disney can do the fantastic four justice galactus

Though Marvel Studios has just about finished Phase Four of its cinematic universe, there are still many powerful supervillains that should be introduced in future projects.

There are plenty of evil scientists, ancient demons, and cosmic conquerors that the studio can bring in to face Earth's Mightiest Heroes. In anticipation of the battles to come, here are the villains that need to be introduced to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
10. Dracula

Read more
The best MCU quotes, ranked

Over the course of more than 30 films and TV shows, Marvel has lodged a number of truly iconic pieces of dialogue into all of our brains. Some of the best quotes in the MCU stand up with the all-time great lines of dialogue from the world of blockbuster movies.

These lines can be funny, profound, or both, and what makes them endure is not just their brilliance, but the role they play in evolving what the MCU would ultimately become.
5. 'You should have gone for the head' -- Thanos, Avengers: Infinity War
You Should Have Gone For The Head Scene (HD) | Avengers: Infinity War

Read more
Everything you need to know about Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
Star-Lord leads the Guardians of the Galaxy as they walk out of a spaceship in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

The first preview for Marvel Studios' Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 has finally rocked its way online, and audiences are more excited than ever to see this movie. With the trailer featuring outstanding visuals, funny moments, a touching story, and a killer track, it looks like this will be writer/director James Gunn's biggest film yet.

After 2022's MCU blockbusters like Thor: Love and Thunder and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, anticipation is high for the third and final entry in the GotG trilogy. So as the world waits in anticipation for it to fly into theaters, here's a breakdown of everything audiences should know about this upcoming superhero blockbuster.
A past version of Gamora is still alive ... but not with the Guardians

Read more