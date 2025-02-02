Guy Pearce doesn’t think very highly of one of his most beloved performances

Throughout his long and storied career, Guy Pearce has been in a number of acclaimed movies. From L.A. Confidential all the way to The Brutalist, he’s proven his skill and versatility as a performer. When it comes to his performance in Christopher Nolan’s Memento, though, Pearce said that he isn’t too pleased with his work.

“I’m having an existential crisis,” Pearce explained in an interview with the U.K.’s The Times. “I watched Memento the other day and I’m still depressed. I’m s— in that movie. I’d never thought that before, but I did this Q&A of Memento earlier this month and decided to actually watch the film again. But while it was playing I realized I hate what I did.”

Memento (2000) Trailer #1 | Movieclips Classic Trailers

Pearce even elaborated, explaining exactly what went wrong with the performance. ” was trying to do a flippant attitude, but it was all wrong,” the actor said. “John Gielgud once said, ‘You can be good in a good movie, good in a bad movie, bad in a bad movie, but never be bad in a good movie.’ Yet I watched Memento and realized I’m bad in a good movie. F—.”

Recommended Videos

Pearce also clarified that he doesn’t hate watching all of his early performances. Look, I’m pleased with L.A. Confidential, but I look at this and go, ‘Oof! Nails on a chalkboard!'” he said of Memento. “If I reckon my performance in Neighbours is two out of ten, Memento is a five.”

Please enable Javascript to view this content

Memento was a breakthrough for Nolan, helping him to become the name-brand director he is today. Pearce added that he believes his performance in Memento is the reason Nolan hasn’t called for any future projects.

“All this stuff about an exec at Warners being why I’ve not worked with Chris again? It came crashing down,” he said. “I know why I didn’t work with Chris again — it’s because I’m no good in Memento.”

Pearce had previously suggested that the reason Nolan never worked with him again was because of an executive at Warner Bros. who swore to never employ him as an actor. Regardless of the reason, though, it’s been more than two decades since the two have collaborated.