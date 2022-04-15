 Skip to main content
  1. Movies & TV

HBO Max’s Hacks season 2 teaser is testing out new material

By

The first season of Hacks quickly became one of the most popular original comedy series on HBO Max last year. Audiences just couldn’t resist the two lead characters, Deborah Vance (Jean Smart) and Ava Daniels (Hannah Einbinder). On paper, the two women have little in common beyond comedic chops. However, Deborah badly needed new jokes to freshen up her Las Vegas comedy act while Ava was haunted by an insensitive tweet she wrote years before that nearly destroyed her Hollywood dreams. But as Deborah’s new comedy writer, Ava has a chance to prove herself again and put the controversy behind her.

The first teaser trailer for Hacks season 2 has arrived, and it shows us the ups and downs of Deborah and Ava’s relationship. There are times when Deborah acts like Ava’s best friend in the world, but as the trailer also shows, there are moments when Deborah’s wrath toward Ava is intense and frightening.

Why is Deborah so pissed off in that preview? Viewers of Hacks season 1 may recall that Deborah and Ava did settle their differences. However, Deborah doesn’t know that Ava slandered her in an e-mail before she was rehired to be her comedy writer. That’s the most likely reason Deborah is throwing things at Ava in the clip. Or it could just be another one of Deborah’s temper tantrums.

Hannah Einbinder and Jean Smart in Hacks.

Hacks was created by Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs, and Jen Statsky. The first two episodes of the second season will premiere exclusively on HBO Max on May 12. Two new episodes will be released weekly through the end of the season.

Editors' Recommendations

Everything Everywhere All At Once: Small VFX team, big results

Michelle Yeoh looks at her hot dog fingers in Everything Everywhere All at Once.

The best Dex weapons in Elden Ring

Margit boss in Elden Ring.

Doomed love and time travel collide in Press Play trailer

Lewis Pullman and Clara Rugaard in Press Play.

Everything we know about Kingdom Hearts IV

Sora lying down on a couch in Kingdom Hearts 4.

4 big Kingdom Hearts 4 details emerge in new interview

Sora lying down on a couch in Kingdom Hearts 4.

In a disaster, AT&T goes to extremes to get you back online

Side view of an AT&T disaster recovery truck.

AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D vs. Ryzen 7 5800X: Battle of gaming CPUs

AMD CEO holding 3D V-Cache CPU.

How to complete Dung Eater’s quest in Elden Ring

A red rotting man on a throne.

Best gaming laptop deals for April 2022

intel 11th gen h series 230 fps teaser video gaming laptops

Fortnite: All Omni Chip locations

Omni Sword from Fortnite.

Every Overwatch 2 character confirmed so far

Characters in Overwatch 2.

How to download movies and shows from Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video Mac app Home screen selection.

Want an Nvidia RTX 3080? They’re in stock at MSRP right now

Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 in front of a black background.