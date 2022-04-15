HBO Max’s Hacks season 2 teaser is testing out new material

The first season of Hacks quickly became one of the most popular original comedy series on HBO Max last year. Audiences just couldn’t resist the two lead characters, Deborah Vance (Jean Smart) and Ava Daniels (Hannah Einbinder). On paper, the two women have little in common beyond comedic chops. However, Deborah badly needed new jokes to freshen up her Las Vegas comedy act while Ava was haunted by an insensitive tweet she wrote years before that nearly destroyed her Hollywood dreams. But as Deborah’s new comedy writer, Ava has a chance to prove herself again and put the controversy behind her.

The first teaser trailer for Hacks season 2 has arrived, and it shows us the ups and downs of Deborah and Ava’s relationship. There are times when Deborah acts like Ava’s best friend in the world, but as the trailer also shows, there are moments when Deborah’s wrath toward Ava is intense and frightening.

Why is Deborah so pissed off in that preview? Viewers of Hacks season 1 may recall that Deborah and Ava did settle their differences. However, Deborah doesn’t know that Ava slandered her in an e-mail before she was rehired to be her comedy writer. That’s the most likely reason Deborah is throwing things at Ava in the clip. Or it could just be another one of Deborah’s temper tantrums.

Hacks was created by Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs, and Jen Statsky. The first two episodes of the second season will premiere exclusively on HBO Max on May 12. Two new episodes will be released weekly through the end of the season.

