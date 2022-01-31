  1. Movies & TV

Halo’s new trailer introduces Master Chief and a future war

By

More than twenty years ago, the first Halo video game made its debut on the original Xbox. It quickly became a fan favorite for its sci-fi action and its epic story. Hollywood took a few stabs at bringing that world to life, and the project has finally come to fruition with a Halo original series on Paramount+. During the AFC Championship Game, the first full trailer for the show arrived, and it sets the stage for a spectacular intergalactic war.

In the 26th century, humanity is locked into a conflict with an alien threat known as the Covenant. To turn the tide of war, Dr. Catherine Elizabeth Halsey (Natascha McElhone) created the Spartan project. The resulting soldiers are truly superhuman and they follow orders without question. That’s where Master Chief Petty Officer John-117 (Pablo Schreiber) comes in. He’s the best of the best, a living weapon used by his superiors to enact anything they wish. But as you can see in the trailer, something has shaken John-117 out of his programming and he’s not blindly following orders anymore.

Fans of the franchise may have noticed that Jen Taylor is reprising her role as Cortana, the Artificial Intelligence who guides Master Chief on his journey. Physically, Cortana resembles Dr. Halsey because Halsey was her creator. But Cortana truly has a mind of her own, and she will be John-117’s constant companion in the years to come. The trailer also introduces a few of the other Spartan supersoldiers. And unlike Master Chief, they’re not shy about taking their helmets off when the battle is done.

Master Chief gets ready for battle in the Halo TV series.

Yerin Ha also stars in the series as Kwan Ha Boo, with Charlie Murphy as Makee, Shabana Azmi as Admiral Margaret Parangosky, Bokeem Woodbine as Soren-066, Olive Gray as Miranda Keyes, Kate Kennedy as Kai-125, Natasha Culzac as Riz-028, Bentley Kalu as Vannak-134, and Rafael Fernandez as Captain Jacob Keyes.

Halo will premiere on March 24 on Paramount+. For more Halo coverage, be sure to check out Digital Trends’ review of Halo: Infinite.

Editors' Recommendations

SpaceX suddenly aborts rocket launch because of a cruise liner

spacex aborts falcon 9 mission just seconds from launch jan 2022

Strange object giving off bursts of energy unlike anything known

An artist’s impression of what the object might look like if it’s a magnetar. Magnetars are incredibly magnetic neutron stars, some of which sometimes produce radio emission. Known magnetars rotate every few seconds, but theoretically, ultra-long period magnetars could rotate much more slowly.

Hubble spots three galaxies pulled into an unusual shape

The subject of this image is a group of three galaxies, collectively known as NGC 7764A. They were imaged by the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope, using both its Advanced Camera for Surveys and Wide Field Camera 3.

NASA plans to use drones to monitor active volcanoes

View of the Makushin Volcano summit captured by a camera on the wing of the S2 aircraft. The unmanned aircraft system flew autonomously beyond range of its pilot’s sight – 15 miles away and to an altitude of 6,000 feet – to capture data about volcanic activity during a flight demonstration in September 2021.

Do you need a smart toothbrush?

Oral-B iO Series 9 Smart Toothbrush in hand

Water could have been on Mars more recently than we thought

NASA’s Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter used its Context Camera to capture this image of Bosporos Planum, a location on Mars. The white specks are salt deposits found within a dry channel. The largest impact crater in the scene is nearly 1 mile (1.5 kilometers) across.

Let’s face it: The upcoming iMac Pro needs a notch

A close up of the 2021 MacBook Pro showing its display notch.

Mario Kart 9 shouldn’t turn the series into ‘Nintendo Kart’

best nintendo switch games aop version mario kart 8

In From The Cold heats up Netflix by defying expectations

Margarita Levieva fights another woman on the ice in a scene from In From The Cold.

GameStop forever? Early investors weigh in a year after the boom

gamestop investors one year after boom stock trading halted during day due to volatility

The best Roku TVs 2022: Which should you buy?

Woman looking away from a Roku TV screen.

The best 4K TVs under $500 for 2022

The Samsung 43-inch 4K Class 7 TV.

2022’s best TVs for under $1,000

A TCL Roku TV on top of a TV stand.