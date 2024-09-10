 Skip to main content
Happy Gilmore 2: Production on Adam Sandler’s golf sequel begins

Adam Sandler holds a golf club on the poster for Happy Gilmore.
Universal Pictures

Everyone’s favorite golfer is coming back for another adventure. Production on Happy Gilmore 2 has officially begun.

Adam Sandler returns for the sequel as Happy Gilmore, a wannabe hockey player who discovers a godlike ability to hit a golf ball. Happy joined the PGA Tour to raise funds to save his grandmother’s house from foreclosure. While Happy’s unorthodox behavior angers golf traditionalists, his exuberance attracts more viewers as he becomes a fan favorite.

Two stars from Happy Gilmore have already been confirmed for the sequel. Christopher McDonald as Shooter McGavin and Julie Bowen as Virginia Venit will return in Happy Gilmore 2. Shooter is a talented golfer and Happy’s archrival. Shooter hates Happy’s unprofessionalism and makes it his mission to remove him from the tour. Meanwhile, Virginia is the PGA Tour’s PR specialist tasked with reshaping Happy’s image. She later becomes Happy’s love interest.

Benito Martínez Ocasio, aka Bad Bunny, has been cast in an undisclosed role. Happy Gilmore 2 is the latest pivot into acting for Ocasio, who will also appear in Darren Aronofsky’s crime thriller Caught Stealing. Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce will also make a cameo in the sequel.

Happy Gilmore 2 is directed by Kyle Newacheck based on a screenplay by Sandler and Tim Herlihy. Newacheck previously worked with Sandler on Netflix’s Murder Mystery. Herlihy is Sandler’s frequent collaborator and co-author on many of the comedian’s films, including Happy GilmoreBilly Madison, The Waterboy, and Hubie Halloween.

Released in February 1996, Happy Gilmore grossed over $41 million on a $12 million budget.

Happy Gilmore 2 will stream on Netflix. It does not have a release date.

