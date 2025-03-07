 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. News

Harry Potter HBO TV show show finds its McGonagall and Snape

By
A woman holds a wand while a man puts his hand across his shoulder.
Warner Bros.

HBO’s Harry Potter series is on the verge of casting two critical characters.

Per Deadline, Janet McTeer is in negotiations to play Professor Minerva McGonagall, while Paapa Essiedu is nearing a deal to play Professor Severus Snape. The duo would join John Lithgow, who will star as Professor Albus Dumbledore.

Recommended Videos

Professor McGonagall is the deputy headmistress at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry and the head of Gryffindor House. The late Maggie Smith played McGonagall in the movie franchise, while Fiona Glascott portrayed a younger version of the character in the Fantastic Beasts series.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

Professor Severus Snape is the Potions Master and head of Slytherin House. Alan Rickman famously starred as Snape in the film franchise.

McTeer is an Oscar and Emmy-nominated actress who recently starred in KaosThe Old Man, and The Menu. The British veteran is also a prominent stage actress, winning an Olivier and Tony for her performance in 1997’s A Doll’s House.

Essiedu’s most recent credits include Black Doves, The Outrun, and The Lazarus Project. Essiedu was first tied to Snape in December by The Hollywood Reporter.

Hogwart's professors at the Yule ball in Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire.
Warner Bros.

Casting is underway to find the three kids who will play Harry Potter, Hermione Granger, and Ron Weasley. Ted Lasso star Brett Goldstein is reportedly being eyed to play Hagrid.

Harry Potter will be a huge undertaking for HBO and Warner Bros. The series is expected to run for over a decade. The show was originally slated to cover one book per season. However, some books may get multiple seasons if the series runs for a decade.

Francesca Gardiner is the showrunner and executive producer, while Mark Mylod will executive produce the series and direct several episodes. Gardiner and Mylod both worked on HBO’s Emmy-winning series Succession.

Filming is expected to begin this summer at Warner Bros. Studios Leavesden in England. Harry Potter season 1 is expected to air in late 2026 or early 2027.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Dan Girolamo
Dan Girolamo
Entertainment Writer
Dan is a passionate and multitalented content creator with experience in pop culture, entertainment, and sports. Throughout…
DC’s Clayface finds director in Speak No Evil’s James Watkins
Basil Karlo in his monstrous Clayface form in Detective Comics.

Clayface has found its director.
Per The Hollywood Reporter, James Watkins has been hired to direct Clayface for DC Studios. DC co-CEO James Gunn reportedly met with Watkins on Thursday. A deal is now being hammered out.
Watkins recently helmed Speak No Evil, the remake of the 2022 Danish psychological thriller. Released in October, Speak No Evil grossed $76 million worldwide on a $15 million budget.
Clayface was greenlit in December, with Mike Flanagan penning the screenplay. Flanagan, the prominent horror creator who recently helmed The Life of Chuck, could not direct Clayface due to his commitments to a TV adaptation of Carrie and a new Exorcist movie.
Clayface is a shape-shifting villain who serves as a primary antagonist to Batman. However, the movie will likely lean into horror and not be a vehicle to interact with Batman. THR's reporting states Clayface is a "Hollywood horror tale centering on a B-movie actor who injects himself with a substance to keep himself relevant, only to find out that he can reshape his face and form, becoming a walking piece of clay."

The film is rumored to be budgeted at $40 million.
No casting announcements have been made. Gunn and his DC co-CEO Peter Safran initially stated that the actors who portray characters in DC animation will also play them in live action. For example, Frank Grillo voiced Rick Flag Sr. in the animated Creature Commandos. Grillo will soon appear as the live-action Flag in Superman and Peacemaker season 2. Currently, Alan Tudyk voices Clayface in two animated series: Creature Commandos and Harley Quinn.
Clayface will reportedly film later this year. Gunn and Safran will produce alongside The Batman's Matt Reeves and Lynn Harris.

Read more
Marvel pauses development on three TV shows, including Nova and Strange Academy
Nova stands with lightning in his hands.

Marvel is pumping the brakes on three television projects.
Per Deadline, the development of Nova, Strange Academy, and Terror, Inc. has been paused by Marvel Television. These projects were never greenlit, and the studio has "simply shifted its priorities at the moment."

The three shows are not dead and could be developed at a later date.
Marvel continues to shift its strategy in a post-strike Hollywood. Many projects will be developed, with showrunners assigned to each show. However, not every developed project will be made.
Disney CEO Bob Iger revealed his quality-over-quantity approach for Marvel during a May 2024 earnings call.
“We’re slowly going to decrease volume and go to probably about two TV series a year instead of what had become four and reduce our film output from maybe four a year to two, or a maximum of three,” Iger told investors via Variety.
Marvel Television's Daredevil: Born Again | Official Trailer | Disney+
Out of the three paused shows, Nova was the furthest along. In March 2022, Marvel Studios hired Sabir Pirzada to write the Nova series. Nova, real name Richard Rider, is a member of the intergalactic police force known as the Nova Corps. Marvel replaced Pirzada with Ed Bernero in December 2024. The series would have been a Disney+ release.
The two other shows, Strange Academy and Terror, Inc., were rumored to be in development. Strange Academy focused on a school founded by Doctor Strange that taught gifted children how to control their supernatural abilities. Terror, Inc. depicted the antihero Terror, who can use the body parts of others for his own gain.
Marvel's 2025 live-action TV slate begins with Daredevil: Born Again on March 4. Ironheart begins in June, while Wonder Man streams in December.

Read more
The Odyssey first look shows Matt Damon as Odysseus in Christopher Nolan’s epic
Matt Damon stares with a helmet on.

Christopher Nolan has his Odysseus.

Universal has revealed the first look of Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey. The X post features Matt Damon as Odysseus in a soldier's uniform.

Read more