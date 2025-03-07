Harry Potter HBO TV show show finds its McGonagall and Snape

HBO’s Harry Potter series is on the verge of casting two critical characters.

Per Deadline, Janet McTeer is in negotiations to play Professor Minerva McGonagall, while Paapa Essiedu is nearing a deal to play Professor Severus Snape. The duo would join John Lithgow, who will star as Professor Albus Dumbledore.

Professor McGonagall is the deputy headmistress at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry and the head of Gryffindor House. The late Maggie Smith played McGonagall in the movie franchise, while Fiona Glascott portrayed a younger version of the character in the Fantastic Beasts series.

Professor Severus Snape is the Potions Master and head of Slytherin House. Alan Rickman famously starred as Snape in the film franchise.

McTeer is an Oscar and Emmy-nominated actress who recently starred in Kaos, The Old Man, and The Menu. The British veteran is also a prominent stage actress, winning an Olivier and Tony for her performance in 1997’s A Doll’s House.

Essiedu’s most recent credits include Black Doves, The Outrun, and The Lazarus Project. Essiedu was first tied to Snape in December by The Hollywood Reporter.

Casting is underway to find the three kids who will play Harry Potter, Hermione Granger, and Ron Weasley. Ted Lasso star Brett Goldstein is reportedly being eyed to play Hagrid.

Harry Potter will be a huge undertaking for HBO and Warner Bros. The series is expected to run for over a decade. The show was originally slated to cover one book per season. However, some books may get multiple seasons if the series runs for a decade.

Francesca Gardiner is the showrunner and executive producer, while Mark Mylod will executive produce the series and direct several episodes. Gardiner and Mylod both worked on HBO’s Emmy-winning series Succession.

Filming is expected to begin this summer at Warner Bros. Studios Leavesden in England. Harry Potter season 1 is expected to air in late 2026 or early 2027.