Harvey Specter returns: See when Gabriel Macht arrives on Suits LA

Harvey Specter is back. NBC has released a teaser video and first-look photo of Gabriel Macht’s appearance on Suits LA.

The teaser is set in the past, when Ted (Stephen Amell) played amateur baseball in New York. Ted sits at the bar with his brother Eddie (Carson A. Egan) and orders two Guinness. Harvey (Macht), sitting next to Ted, orders the trio some Macallan 25 and introduces himself.

Harvey asks Ted if he wants to play with him or against him. Ted cockily says, “You think I couldn’t take you?” It’s unknown if this will be a contentious meeting or the start of a friendship. In an earlier episode, Ted revealed he likes Harvey, saying he was the only person cockier than him.

Harvey will first appear in episode 4, titled Batman Returns. The logline reads, “Ted and Erica take on Samantha to save Lester’s movie, but the battle may hurt his murder trial. Rick enlists Stuart’s help when a difficult actor is arrested. In the past, the danger of going against a mob boss sends Ted to an old friend.”

Macht is not the only actor from Suits appearing in the spin-off. Rick Hoffman recently signed on to appear in a future episode of Suits LA as Louis Litt, the financial law attorney who worked alongside Harvey at Pearson Hardman. Hoffman is scheduled for a one-episode appearance. However, Hoffman’s Litt could be used in season 2 if the series gets renewed.

Besides Amell, Suits LA stars Josh McDermitt as Stuart Lane, Lex Scott Davis as Erica Rollins, and Bryan Greenberg as Rick Dodsen.

Created by Aaron Korsh, Suits LA airs on Sunday nights at 9 p.m. ET/8 p.m. CT on NBC. Stream the next day on Peacock.