If you have to watch one Peacock movie this February 2025, stream this one

By
Dreama Walker in Compliance
Fast-food employee Becky (Dreama Walker) finds herself the victim of a cruel "prank call" scam in Compliance. Magnolia Pictures

Like almost every other streaming service, Peacock has a rotating lineup of titles that seem to move onto and off of the streaming service without any real warning. Universal movies often wind up there, but not always. Even when they do, they might not be there forever.

When you’re looking for something to watch, you might not be sure whether it’s available on Peacock. Thankfully, that’s where we come in. If you’re looking for something to watch on Peacock this month, Compliance is the perfect watch. Here are three reasons you should check it out:

Need more recommendations? Then check out the best new movies to stream this week, as well as the best shows on Netflix, best shows on Hulu, best shows on Amazon Prime Video, and best shows on Disney+.

It’s based on a startling true story

Compliance tells the story of employees at a fast food restaurant coerced into performing a series of illicit and increasingly uncomfortable acts by a man who calls the restaurant claiming to be a police officer.

Although the drama plays out on a relatively small scale, it’s remarkably tense throughout, in part because the restaurant’s manager finds herself so willing to comply with whatever this man says she should do. One of the movie’s central characters only exists over the phone, and nevertheless, those inside the restaurant feel compelled to do whatever he says.

It features a riveting central performance

Ann Dowd in Compliance.
Magnolia Pictures

Ann Dowd (The Handmaid’s Tale) is great in everything, and that’s especially true here. Dowd plays Sandra Frum, the restaurant’s manager and the person most responsible for everything inside the restaurant that day.

Bill Camp and Dreama Walker are equally good in crucial supporting turns, but Dowd seems to understand why a person like this might feel obliged to cooperate, even if their instincts are telling them that the escalations don’t make much sense. Dowd can play severe, but here, she’s doing just the opposite, playing a woman who seems all too eager to roll over at the first sign of trouble.

It makes you wonder exactly how much you’d go along with

Dreama Walker in Compliance (1)
Magnolia Pictures

Compliance is a true story, but it also functions as something akin to a fable. Part of the point of the story is the way it prods at human nature, asking its audience exactly how much they might be willing to comply with before they protest. Part of the movie’s brilliance comes from the way character after character seems to fall under a sort of spell, believing that they need to do anything this officer asks of them. When one person comes along who questions those orders, the whole thing crumbles almost immediately, and you wonder why anyone took this anonymous man’s orders at face value to begin with.

Stream Compliance on Peacock.

Joe Allen
Joe Allen
Writer
Joe Allen is a freelance writer at Digital Trends, where he covers Movies and TV. He frequently writes streaming…
