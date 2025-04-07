 Skip to main content
Tom Hardy stars in action-packed trailer for Gareth Evans’ Havoc

By
HAVOC | Official Trailer | Netflix

Tom Hardy takes on the criminal underworld in the explosive trailer for Havoc, Gareth Evans’ next action movie.

Hardy stars as Walker, a weathered detective who investigates a brutal massacre in Chinatown that appears to be the result of a drug deal gone wrong. Hardy learns that the prime suspect is Charlie (Justin Cornwell), the estranged son of Mayor Lawrence Beaumont (Forest Whitaker). The mayor demands that Walker get him back or he will expose the cop’s wrongdoings. “You won’t get out of this city alive without my help,” Walker tells Charlie as they plan their escape.

The more Walker protects Charlie, the more enemies he makes: a dirty politician, a crime syndicate, and fellow cops. For Walker, violence is the only answer, and the explosive trailer previews several gory and brutal action sequences.

Havoc also stars Jessie Mei Li, Quelin Sepulveda, Luis Guzmán, Michelle Waterson, Sunny Pang, Jim Caesar, Xelia Mendes-Jones, Yeo Yann Yann, and Timothy Olyphant.

Tom Hardy points a gun and stares.
Netflix

Gareth Evans writes and directs Havoc, which began filming in July 2021. Despite wrapping in October 2021, Havoc‘s reshoots did not happen until July 2024 due to delays from the Hollywood strikes. Evans produces with Hardy, Ed Talfan, and Aram Tertzakian.

Evans is one of the most prominent action filmmakers working. His three Indonesian thrillers — 2009’s Merantau, 2011’s The Raid, and 2014’s The Raid 2 — are cited as some of the best technical action movies of the last 20 years. Havoc is Evans’ first directed feature film since 2018’s Apostle.

Netflix will release Havoc on April 25, 2025.

