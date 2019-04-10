Jeremy Renner will train the next Hawkeye in a new Disney Plus show

Share

Jeremy Renner’s time as Hawkeye sounds like it’s coming to an end. The founding member of the Avengers will pass his bow and arrows off to a younger hero in a new television show being developed for Disney Plus, Disney’s upcoming streaming service. Renner will star in the series.

The Disney Plus series will tell an “adventure” story focused on Renner’s Marvel Cinematic Universe character, Clint Barton, as he trains a young woman named Kate Bishop to become the new Hawkeye, Variety reports. In the Marvel comics, Bishop assumed the Hawkeye identity as a member of the Young Avengers, before becoming a key member of Barton’s supporting cast and, eventually, headlining her own series.

Variety didn’t say how many episodes the “limited series” will contain. Previously announced Marvel spinoffs for Disney Plus are rumored to be somewhere between six and eight episodes long.

Renner has played Hawkeye since 2011, when the character made an uncredited cameo in Thor. Since then, he has reprised the role in The Avengers, The Avengers: Age of Ultron, and Captain America: Civil War. Hawkeye sat out the catastrophic events of Avengers: Infinity War, but is back with a new look for its sequel, Avengers: Endgame, which premieres on April 26.

The Hawkeye series is just one of many Marvel projects currently in development for Disney Plus. Previously, reports indicated that established Marvel Cinematic Universe characters Loki, Scarlet Witch and Vision, and Falcon and Bucky Barnes will all receive their own Disney Plus shows.

Disney is also developing an animated show based on Marvel’s long-running What If? comics, which explore what would happen if Marvel’s established continuity had played out a little differently (i.e., What If Spider-Man’s Aunt May had died instead of Uncle Ben?”). Established MCU actors are expected to voice their respective characters for the series.

Disney Plus will also host original programming based on Star Wars, the Muppets, and Pixar films, and will feature all of Disney’s animated content, including films that were previously “in the vault.” More information about the streaming service will be revealed during a Disney investor’s meeting on April 11.