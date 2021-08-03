HBO Max finally launches on LG smart TVs in the U.S.

If you’re an LG TV owner who’s been frustrated by having to access HBO Max through a set-top box or another streaming device and not natively through the TV, then it’s your lucky day. Today LG Electronics USA and WarnerMedia announced that the HBO Max app is now available on LG smart TVs in the U.S.

After being made available to some LG television models in Latin America and the Caribbean in June, the HBO Max app can now be downloaded from the LG channel store to LG OLED TVs, LG QNED Mini-LED TVs, and LG NanoCell TVs made in the 2018-2021 model years and running webOS 4.0 and up.

The app can be opened with LG’s Magic Remote, either by navigating through webOS’s menu or by using the remote’s voice command feature and simply saying “HBO Max.” The addition rounds out LG’s streaming service apps, which have long included Apple TV+, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, and others.

The WarnerMedia direct-to-consumer streaming service has been gaining traction since its launch in May of 2020 and now boasts more than 13,000 hours of content across HBO, Warner Bros., DC, Cartoon Network, Adult Swim, Turner Classic Movies, and more. Earlier in the pandemic year, Warner Bros. made headlines by announcing that they would release its entire 2021 movie slate simultaneously in theaters and on HBO Max.

LG and Warner Media noted in their press release that the availability of the HBO Max app comes in time for viewers to stream The Suicide Squad, which debuts in theaters and on the service on August 5th and will be available in 4K UHD, HDR10, and Dolby Vision for 31 days.

