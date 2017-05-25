HBO renews veteran comedies ‘Silicon Valley’ and ‘Veep’ for another year

Why it matters to you The two tried and true HBO comedy series will continue, so you can look forward to at least another year of the Emmy-winning shows.

At least two of HBO’s hit comedies are not going anywhere. The network has officially renewed both Silicon Valley and Veep for 2018, meaning their current seasons will definitely not be their last.

It is not surprising that HBO would want more of each series. Both have established fanbases, with Silicon Valley in its fourth season and Veep in its sixth. On top of that, each has garnered critical acclaim, especially Veep, which has won 12 primetime Emmy Awards since it premiered in 2012. Now that the shows are renewed for 2018, they’ll have a chance to pick up more awards in the future, plus let us follow more of hilarious misadventures.

Veep centers on the political career and personal life of Selina Meyer (played by Julia Louis-Dreyfus), the former vice president and president of the United States, and on the members of her political team. The current season has been exploring the aftermath of her tough election loss. In addition to Louis-Dreyfus, the series stars Anna Chlumsky, Tony Hale, Matt Walsh, Reid Scott, Timothy Simons, Gary Cole, Kevin Dunn, and Sam Richardson.

Silicon Valley takes place in a very different realm: That of tech startups. Since it premiered in 2014, it has followed a group of programmers and entrepreneurs through the launch and growing pains of the company Pied Piper. In that time, it has racked up two Emmy wins. The comedy stars Thomas Middleditch, T.J. Miller, Josh Brener, Kumail Nanjiani, Amanda Crew, Zach Woods, Martin Starr, Matt Ross, Jimmy O. Yang, and Suzanne Cryer.

HBO has not announced the series’ exact 2018 premiere dates yet but we expect them to debut in April as they always have. In the meantime, Veep and Silicon Valley are currently airing new episodes on HBO through June. Both air on Sundays, with Silicon Valley at 10 p.m. (ET/PT) and Veep following at 10:30 p.m.