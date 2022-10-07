Are you struggling to guess the Heardle for October 7? Would you like some help?

The song of the day is a certified jam. It will be on many playlists that include the biggest songs of the early 2000s. The voice and beat are very recognizable. Ready to begin?

Remember, if you need some help, we’ve listed some hints below to guide you in the right direction.

If you missed yesterday’s song of the day, then you can find the answer here. Make sure to come back every day for hints and help to solve the daily Heardle.

How to play Heardle

Heardle is like Wordle or Framed, but with a musical twist. Players listen to a clip from a popular song and try to guess the artist and song title. With every incorrect or skipped answer, players unlock a few more seconds of the song. The maximum number of guesses is six, which means users will hear 16 seconds of the song at most.

The goal is to name the song in as few guesses as possible.

Heardle song hints for Friday, October 7

Today’s Heardle was released in 2000.

Today’s Heardle is in the genres of reggae and pop.

The first letter of the artist in today’s Heardle starts with the letter S.

Heardle answer for Friday, October 7

Do you give up and need some assistance? Don’t worry about it — we’re here to help! If you want to see the answer to today’s Heardle, scroll below.

The answer to today’s Heardle is …

It Wasn’t Me by Shaggy featuring RikRok

Editors' Recommendations