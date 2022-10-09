 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Movies & TV
  3. News

Heardle today, October 9: answer, hints, and help for song of the day (Sunday)

Dan Girolamo
By

Are you struggling to guess the Heardle for October 9? Would you like some help?

It is the end of the weekend, but a new week on Heardle. Have you ever gone seven-for-seven in Heardle? If not, try to have a perfect week. The streak starts today!

Remember, if you need some help, we’ve listed some hints below to guide you in the right direction.

If you missed yesterday’s song of the day, then you can find the answer here. Make sure to come back every day for hints and help to solve the daily Heardle.

How to play Heardle

Heardle is like Wordle or Framed, but with a musical twist. Players listen to a clip from a popular song and try to guess the artist and song title. With every incorrect or skipped answer, players unlock a few more seconds of the song. The maximum number of guesses is six, which means users will hear 16 seconds of the song at most.

The goal is to name the song in as few guesses as possible.

Heardle song hints for Sunday, October 9

  • Today’s Heardle was released in 1993.
  • Today’s Heardle is in the genre of alternative rock.
  • The first letter of the artist in today’s Heardle starts with the letter C.
woman listening to music

Heardle answer for Sunday, October 9

Do you give up and need some assistance? Don’t worry about it — we’re here to help! If you want to see the answer to today’s Heardle, scroll below.

The answer to today’s Heardle is …

Linger by The Cranberries

The Cranberries - Linger

Editors' Recommendations

Heardle today, October 3: Answer, hints, and help for song of the day (Monday)
A woman wearing headphones looks at a smartphone while listening to music on a sofa.
Framed today, October 2: Answer and hints for the movie of the day (Sunday)
A man looks on his phone.
Heardle today, October 2: Answer, hints, and help for song of the day (Sunday)
A woman wearing headphones looks at a smartphone while listening to music on a sofa.
Framed today, October 1: Answer and hints for the movie of the day (Saturday)
A man looks on his phone.
Hulu Free Trial: Stream for a month without paying a dime
Hulu app icon on Roku.
Is there a Netflix free trial? Everything you need to know
A hand points a remote at a TV display a Netflix logo screen.
ESPN+ Free Trial: Can you sign up for free in 2022?
The ESPN+ logo on a black background.
Peacock TV Free Trial: Stream as much as you want for free
Peacock TV home screen.
Discovery Plus Free Trial: Stream for a week for free
Discovery+ app icon on Apple TV homescreen.
FuboTV Free Trial: Stream live sports for free for a week
FuboTV icon on Apple TV
Reginald the Vampire cast on celebrating the underdog in a feel-good comedy
Mandela Van Peebles and Jacob Batalon stand next to each other in a scene from Reginald the Vampire.
The 10 most popular movies on Netflix right now
Xavier Samuel holds up Ana de Armas while Evan Williams points a cigarette in a scene from Blonde.
The best TV fantasy anime to stream now
Griffith, Guts, Casca, and co. in Berserk: The Golden Age arc key art.