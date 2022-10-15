 Skip to main content
Heardle today, October 15: Answer, hints, and help for song of the day (Saturday)

Dan Girolamo
By

Are you struggling to guess the Heardle for October 15? Would you like some help?

Are you enjoying your Saturday so far? We want to make today even better by helping you out with Heardle. For the extra hint of the day, here it is. The band’s name consists of four letters.

Remember, if you need help, we have listed some hints below to guide you in the right direction.

If you missed yesterday’s song of the day, then you can find the answer here. Make sure to come back daily for hints and help to solve the daily Heardle.

How to play Heardle

Heardle is like Wordle or Framed, but with a musical twist. Players listen to a clip from a popular song and try to guess the artist and song title. Players unlock a few more seconds of the song with every incorrect or skipped answer. The maximum number of guesses is six, which means users will hear 16 seconds of the song at most.

The goal is to name the song in as few guesses as possible.

Heardle song hints for Saturday, October 15

  • Today’s Heardle was released in 2017.
  • Today’s Heardle is in the genre of synth-pop.
  • The first letter of the artist in today’s Heardle starts with the letter M.
woman listening to music

Heardle answer for Saturday, October 15

Do you give up and need some assistance? Don’t worry about it — we’re here to help! If you want to see the answer to today’s Heardle, scroll below.

The answer to today’s Heardle is …

Little Dark Age by MGMT

MGMT - Little Dark Age (Video)

