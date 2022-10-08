 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Movies & TV
  3. News

Heardle today, October 8: answer, hints, and help for song of the day (Saturday)

Dan Girolamo
By

Are you struggling to guess the Heardle for October 8? Would you like some help?

If you’re looking for a stadium anthem to listen to, then make sure to fire up today’s song. The song’s immense popularity led to a Grammy Award for Best Rock Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocal.

Remember, if you need some help, we’ve listed some hints below to guide you in the right direction.

If you missed yesterday’s song of the day, then you can find the answer here. Make sure to come back every day for hints and help to solve the daily Heardle.

How to play Heardle

Heardle is like Wordle or Framed, but with a musical twist. Players listen to a clip from a popular song and try to guess the artist and song title. With every incorrect or skipped answer, players unlock a few more seconds of the song. The maximum number of guesses is six, which means users will hear 16 seconds of the song at most.

The goal is to name the song in as few guesses as possible.

Heardle song hints for Saturday, October 8

  • Today’s Heardle was released in 2008.
  • Today’s Heardle is in the genre of rock.
  • The first letter of the artist in today’s Heardle starts with the letter K.
woman listening to music

Heardle answer for Saturday, October 8

Do you give up and need some assistance? Don’t worry about it — we’re here to help! If you want to see the answer to today’s Heardle, scroll below.

The answer to today’s Heardle is …

Sex on Fire by Kings of Leon

Editors' Recommendations

Heardle today, October 2: Answer, hints, and help for song of the day (Sunday)
A woman wearing headphones looks at a smartphone while listening to music on a sofa.
Framed today, October 1: Answer and hints for the movie of the day (Saturday)
A man looks on his phone.
Heardle today, October 1: Answer, hints, and help for song of the day (Saturday)
A woman wearing headphones looks at a smartphone while listening to music on a sofa.
Framed today, September 30: Answer and hints for the movie of the day (Friday)
A man looks on his phone.
AMC Plus Free Trial: Stream hit shows like The Walking Dead for free
AMC Plus logo.
DAZN Free Trial: Can you watch live boxing for free?
What is DAZN
HBO Max Free Trial: Can you stream hit shows for free?
The HBO Max app on a TV screen while purple lights illuminate the wall behind.
Amazon Prime Video Free Trial: Stream for a month for free
The Amazon Prime Video app icon on Roku.
Showtime Free Trial: Get a month of streaming for free
The Showtime logo against a black background.
Is there a Sling TV free trial? Here’s what you need to know
Sling TV logo on Apple TV.
Hulu with Live TV Free Trial: Everything you need to know
Hulu on Roku.
Hulu Free Trial: Stream for a month without paying a dime
Hulu app icon on Roku.
Is there a Netflix free trial? Everything you need to know
A hand points a remote at a TV display a Netflix logo screen.