Heardle today, October 20: Answer, hints, and help for song of the day (Thursday)

Are you struggling to guess the Heardle for October 20? Would you like some help?

Today’s song could arguably be the toughest edition of Heardle to date, especially if you’re not up to date on current hip-hop. But our clues will increase your chances of winning, so use them wisely!

Remember, if you need help, we have listed some hints below to guide you in the right direction.

If you missed yesterday’s song of the day, then you can find the answer here. Make sure to come back daily for hints and help to solve the daily Heardle.

How to play Heardle

Heardle is like Wordle or Framed, but with a musical twist. Players listen to a clip from a popular song and try to guess the artist and song title. Players unlock a few more seconds of the song with every incorrect or skipped answer. The maximum number of guesses is six, which means users will hear 16 seconds of the song at most.

The goal is to name the song in as few guesses as possible.

Heardle song hints for Thursday, October 20

  • Today’s Heardle was released in 2020.
  • Today’s Heardle is in the genre of hip-hop.
  • The first letter of the artist in today’s Heardle starts with the letter S.
Heardle answer for Thursday, October 20

Do you give up and need some assistance? Don’t worry about it — we’re here to help! If you want to see the answer to today’s Heardle, scroll below.

The answer to today’s Heardle is …

… And to Those I Love, Thanks for Sticking Around by $uicideboy$

