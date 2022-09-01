Are you struggling to guess the Heardle for September 1? Would you like some help?

Since it’s Thursday, we’re looking to continue the week on a high note, which means solving today’s Heardle! It’s a new day so prepare to showcase your musical knowledge and impress your friends.

Heardle can be challenging, and today is no different. In order to extend your winning streak, we’ll give you a few hints to guide you in the right direction.

Make sure to come back every day for hints and help to solve the daily Heardle.

How to play Heardle

Heardle is like Wordle or Framed, but with a musical twist. Players listen to a clip from a popular song and try to guess the artist and song title. With every incorrect or skipped answer, players unlock more seconds of the song. The maximum number of guesses is six, which means users will hear 16 seconds of the song at most.

The goal is to name the song in as few guesses as possible.

Heardle song hints for Thursday, September 1

Today’s Heardle was released in 2004.

Today’s Heardle is in the genre of alternative rock.

The first letter of the artist in today’s Heardle starts with the letter G.

Heardle answer for Thursday, September 1

Do you give up and need some assistance? Don’t worry about it – we’re here to help! If you want to see the answer to today’s Heardle, scroll below.

The answer to today’s Heardle is…

Wake Me Up When September Ends by Green Day

Green Day - Wake Me Up When September Ends [Official Music Video]

