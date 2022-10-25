 Skip to main content
Heardle today, October 25: Answer, hints, and help for song of the day (Tuesday)

Dan Girolamo
By

Are you struggling to guess the Heardle for October 25? Want some help?

It’s still the beginning of the work week, so we understand if you’re still coming down from the weekend. To help get your brain moving, we’re providing the clues for today’s edition of Heardle. Ready to begin?

Remember, if you need help, we listed some hints below to guide you in the right direction.

If you missed yesterday’s song of the day, then you can find the answer here. Make sure to come back daily for hints and help to solve the daily Heardle.

How to play Heardle

Heardle is like Wordle or Framed, but with a musical twist. Players listen to a clip from a popular song and try to guess the artist and song title. Players unlock a few more seconds of the song with every incorrect or skipped answer. The maximum number of guesses is six, which means users will hear 16 seconds of the song at most.

The goal is to name the song in as few guesses as possible.

Heardle song hints for Tuesday, October 25

  • Today’s Heardle was released in 2017.
  • Today’s Heardle is in the genre of rap.
  • The first letter of the artist in today’s Heardle starts with the letter X.
woman listening to music

Heardle answer for Tuesday, October 25

Do you give up and need some assistance? Don’t worry about it — we’re here to help! If you want to see the answer to today’s Heardle, scroll below.

The answer to today’s Heardle is …

Revenge by XXXTENTACION

XXXTENTACION - Revenge (Audio)

