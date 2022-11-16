 Skip to main content
Heardle today, November 16: Answer, hints, and help for song of the day (Wednesday)

Dan Girolamo
By

Are you struggling to guess the Heardle for November 16? Would you like some help?

How is everyone doing today? Without revealing too much, today’s artist on Heardle is one of the most influential artists of all time. Do we need to say more? Keep reading for some more clues!

Remember, if you need help, we have listed some hints below to guide you in the right direction.

If you missed yesterday’s song of the day, then you can find the answer here. Make sure to come back daily for hints and help to solve the daily Heardle.

How to play Heardle

Heardle is like Wordle or Framed, but with a musical twist. Players listen to a clip from a popular song and try to guess the artist and song title. Players unlock a few more seconds of the song with every incorrect or skipped answer. The maximum number of guesses is six, which means users will hear 16 seconds of the song at most.

The goal is to name the song in as few guesses as possible.

Heardle song hints for Wednesday, November 16

  • Today’s Heardle was released in 1993.
  • Today’s Heardle is in the genre of grunge.
  • The first letter of the artist in today’s Heardle starts with the letter N.
A woman wearing headphones looks at a smartphone while listening to music on a sofa.

Heardle answer for Wednesday, November 16

Do you give up and need some assistance? Don’t worry about it — we’re here to help! If you want to see the answer to today’s Heardle, scroll below.

The answer to today’s Heardle is …

Heart-Shaped Box by Nirvana

Nirvana - Heart-Shaped Box (Official Music Video)

