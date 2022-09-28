Are you struggling to guess the Heardle for September 28? Would you like some help?

Yesterday’s song came from one of the most successful albums of the 21st century. Heardle had to follow that up with an even bigger song. Let’s just say they succeeded.

Remember, if you need some help, we’ve listed some hints below to push you in the right direction.

If you missed yesterday’s song of the day, then you can find the answer here. Make sure to come back every day for hints and help to solve the daily Heardle.

How to play Heardle

Heardle is like Wordle or Framed, but with a musical twist. Players listen to a clip from a popular song and try to guess the artist and song title. With every incorrect or skipped answer, players unlock a few more seconds of the song. The maximum number of guesses is six, which means users will hear 16 seconds of the song at most.

The goal is to name the song in as few guesses as possible.

Heardle song hints for Wednesday, September 28

Today’s Heardle was released in 1969.

Today’s Heardle is in the genre of rock.

The first letter of the artist in today’s Heardle starts with the letter R.

Heardle answer for Wednesday, September 28

Do you give up and need some assistance? Don’t worry about it — we’re here to help! If you want to see the answer to today’s Heardle, scroll below.

The answer to today’s Heardle is …

Gimme Shelter by The Rolling Stones

The Rolling Stones - Gimme Shelter (Official Lyric Video)

Editors' Recommendations