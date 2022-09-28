 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Movies & TV
  3. News

Heardle today, September 28: answer, hints and help for song of the day (Wednesday)

Dan Girolamo
By

Are you struggling to guess the Heardle for September 28? Would you like some help?

Yesterday’s song came from one of the most successful albums of the 21st century. Heardle had to follow that up with an even bigger song. Let’s just say they succeeded.

Remember, if you need some help, we’ve listed some hints below to push you in the right direction.

If you missed yesterday’s song of the day, then you can find the answer here. Make sure to come back every day for hints and help to solve the daily Heardle.

How to play Heardle

Heardle is like Wordle or Framed, but with a musical twist. Players listen to a clip from a popular song and try to guess the artist and song title. With every incorrect or skipped answer, players unlock a few more seconds of the song. The maximum number of guesses is six, which means users will hear 16 seconds of the song at most.

The goal is to name the song in as few guesses as possible.

Heardle song hints for Wednesday, September 28

  • Today’s Heardle was released in 1969.
  • Today’s Heardle is in the genre of rock.
  • The first letter of the artist in today’s Heardle starts with the letter R.
woman listening to music

Heardle answer for Wednesday, September 28

Do you give up and need some assistance? Don’t worry about it — we’re here to help! If you want to see the answer to today’s Heardle, scroll below.

The answer to today’s Heardle is …

Gimme Shelter by The Rolling Stones

The Rolling Stones - Gimme Shelter (Official Lyric Video)

Editors' Recommendations

Heardle today, September 22: Answer, hints and help for song of the day (Thursday)
A woman wearing headphones looks at a smartphone while listening to music on a sofa.
Framed today, September 21: Answer and hints for the movie of the day (Wednesday)
A man looks on his phone.
Heardle today, September 21: Answer, hints and help for song of the day (Wednesday)
A woman wearing headphones looks at a smartphone while listening to music on a sofa.
Framed today, September 20: Answer and hints for the movie of the day (Tuesday)
A man looks on his phone.
Best new movies to stream on Netflix, Hulu, Prime, HBO, and more
Sidney Poitier in Sidney.
The 70 best movies on Amazon Prime Video (September 2022)
Veronica and the Heathers in Heathers.
The best shows on Netflix right now (September 2022)
David and Lucy in neon-colored Cyberpunk: Edgerunners ket art.
The 50 best movies on Netflix right now (September 2022)
Regina King and Lakeith Stanfield in The Harder They Fall.
What’s new on Amazon Prime Video in October 2022
Chloe Grace Moretz wears a strange machine on her head in a scene from The Peripheral.
Don’t Worry Darling’s ending explained
Close-up of a young woman looking confused in the 2022 movie Don't Worry Darling.
Andor has a chance to make Star Wars feel fresh one more time
Diego Luna walks through a scrapyard of ships in a scene from Andor.
The 105 best shows on Hulu right now (September 2022)
Four members of the cast of Reboot talking in a studio in a scene from the show.
The best TV shows on Amazon Prime right now (September 2022)
Liniker as Cassandra and a young boy sitting together in a scene from September Mornings on Amazon Prime.