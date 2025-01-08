Heart Eyes trailer: Valentine’s Day just got a lot bloodier

Valentine’s Day is a time for love and romance. In the Heart Eyes trailer, the holiday becomes a killing ground for a masked murderer in this slasher romantic comedy.

Set to an eerie cover of Can’t Take My Eyes Off Of You, Heart Eyes follows a pair of co-workers who find themselves in the fight of their lives on Valentine’s Day. The Seattle-based duo is stalked by the Heart Eyes Killer, a murderer wearing a mask with heart-shaped red lights over the eyes. The Heart Eyes Killer specifically hunts and kills couples.

Recommended Videos

Heart Eyes stars Olivia Holt, Mason Gooding, Gigi Zumbado, Michaela Watkins, Devon Sawa, and Jordana Brewster. Brewster’s character, who is in law enforcement, says, “He’s like Cupid with a kink,” as she investigates a crime scene. Holt plays one of the unlucky girls being stalked by the killer. However, her character knows the only way to eliminate the killer is to face him head-on.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

“He’s going to keep killing people. We end it here,” Holt’s character emphatically states as the Heart Eyes Killer wreaks havoc at a drive-in movie.

Josh Ruben directs Heart Eyes from a screenplay by Phillip Murphy, Christopher Landon, and Michael Kennedy. Reuben is best known for directing several comedy-horror films, including 2020’s Scare Me and 2021’s Werewolves Within. Landon, the director of Happy Death Day, produced Heart Eyes with Greg Gilreath and Adam Hendricks. Heart Eyes stems from Spyglass Media Group, the production banner behind Scream and Scream VI.

Heart Eyes opens theatrically on February 7, 2025, one week before Valentine’s Day.