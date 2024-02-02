 Skip to main content
Heidenheim vs Dortmund live stream: Can you watch for free?

Tim Keeney
By

Heidenheim welcome Dortmund to Voith-Arena for a compelling Bundesliga matchup on Friday. It’s been a while since either side lost a match in the league, as Dortmund have three wins and two draws in their last five, while Heidenheim have rattled off three consecutive draws to follow three straight victories.

The match starts at 12:30 p.m. ET, and it will be broadcast exclusively on ESPN+ if you’re in the United States. That means that you won’t be able to watch a legal live stream for free, but ESPN+ also proves to be worth having for any Bundesliga fan.

Watch Heidenheim vs Dortmund on ESPN+

The ESPN Plus main menu.
Phil Nickinson/Digitial Trends / Digital Trends

Every single Bundesliga match this season will stream live on ESPN+. Some of the biggest matches may also be simulcast on ESPN or ESPN2, but the only way to guarantee you watch every game is with an ESPN+ subscription. Unfortunately, there is no ESPN+ free trial, but it’s just $11 per month by itself or $15 for a bundle of ESPN+, Hulu and Disney+. For Bundesliga alone, that works out to about 30 cents per match in February (37 total matches), and that’s not even counting the tons of other live sports (including soccer leagues such as German DFB Pokal, La Liga, Copa del Rey and FA Cup) and original shows.

If you’re even just the slightest bit interested in Bundesliga or soccer or sports in general, ESPN+ is a must-have in your streaming service rotation.

Watch Heidenheim vs Dortmund Live Stream from Abroad

NordVPN company name and logo, blue mountain peaks against a white circle on a blue background.
NordVPN

If you’re an ESPN+ subscriber but you’re outside of the country, a virtual private network (VPN) provides you safe and secure online activity by masking your IP address, which also allows you to stream as if you’re still inside the US. There are a lot of different VPN deals to choose from (you can check out the best VPN deals here), but you can’t go wrong with NordVPN. It’s safe, doesn’t limit your streaming speeds and comes with a free 30-day money-back guarantee.

