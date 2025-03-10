Don’t let these 3 March 2025 hidden streaming movie gems fly under your radar

Table of Contents Table of Contents Much Ado About Nothing (1993) Chéri (2009) The Good Girl (2002)

March is here, meaning that not only is 2025 advancing at an alarmingly fast pace, but we are also quickly approaching the most profitable period for movies and the entertainment business. With so much content to watch on both the big and small screens, it makes sense that many wonderful movies fly under the radar every year, including some truly inspired and worthwhile cinematic efforts deserving of far more attention from audiences.

Thus, this March is the perfect opportunity for you to venture out of your film comfort zone and take a chance on these three hidden gems that are easily accessible on streaming. From adaptations of classic romantic stories to dramedies starring one of our favorite friends, these movies will be perfect for a March afternoon at home while enjoying a quiet meal. They might not be awards darlings or fan favorites, but that doesn’t make them any less valuable.

Much Ado About Nothing (1993)

I dare you to find a movie with a cast as attractive as Kenneth Branagh’s 1993 adaptation of Shakespeare’s classic Much Ado About Nothing. Emma Thompson, Denzel Washington, Keanu Reeves, Robert Sean Leonard, Kate Beckinsale, Michael Keaton, and Branagh star in this film that adapts this classic about the plot to marry two enemies whose strong dislike for each other can only spell love.

Shakespeare adaptations don’t get any more enjoyable or sweeping than this one. Branagh’s love for the material leaps off the screen in every scene, and his chemistry with Emma Thompson is spectacular (they were married at that point, and you can absolutely tell). Sure, casting Reeves as Don John was a choice on Branagh’s part, and Keaton makes for a rather bizarre Dogberry, but who can resist Washington as Don Pedro or not fall for Leonard and Beckinsale’s sweet romance? This adaptation is one you really can’t miss.

Much Ado About Nothing is available to stream on Tubi.

Chéri (2009)

Three-time Oscar nominee (should-be winner, really) Michelle Pfeiffer stars in Chéri, a period romance and an adaptation of Colette’s classic novel of the same name. Set in 1900s Paris, the film follows the romantic affair between Léa de Lonval (Pfeiffer), a veteran retired courtesan, and Cheri, the 19-year-old son of a fellow courtesan. As the two explore their feelings for each other, their tumultuous romance is further tested.

Lush and beautiful to look at, Chéri does a fine job adapting Colette’s classic. However, the real reason to tune in is Michelle Pfeiffer. The actress is in fine form as the impossibly gorgeous and seductive Léa. It’s one of the best performances of the second half of her career, as Pfeiffer masks Léa’s insecurities and fears behind an expert mask of detached aloofness and alluring magnetism. Chéri‘s script might not be great, but Pfeiffer alone is worth the time.

Chéri is available to stream on PlutoTV.

The Good Girl (2002)

Jennifer Aniston delivers one of the best performances of her career in Miguel Arteta’s 2002 comedy-drama The Good Girl. Written by Mike White, who’s currently on top of the world as the creator and driving force behind HBO’s The White Lotus, the film sees Aniston as Justine, a dissatisfied 30-year-old cashier living in a small Texas town. Her life changes when she enters an affair with Holden (Jake Gyllenhaal), a young man with more issues than he lets on.

First and foremost, The Good Girl is a showcase for Jennifer Aniston. The actress is stellar as the frustrated Justine, a woman desperately trying to stay afloat and making all the wrong choices to do so. The film also has an outstanding supporting cast, including John C. Reilly, Zooey Deschanel, Tim Blake Nelson, and even White himself. A brilliant and insightful depiction of the trappings of small-town life, The Good Girl is a great little dramedy that deserves more attention.

The Good Girl is available to stream on Hulu.