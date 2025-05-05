 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. News

Denzel Washington & Spike Lee reunite in first look at Highest 2 Lowest

By
Highest 2 Lowest | Official Teaser HD | A24

Longtime collaborators Denzel Washington and Spike Lee have teamed up once again for Highest 2 Lowest, a new movie from A24 and Apple Original Films.

In the official teaser trailer, Washington’s music mogul character says in a voiceover, “There’s more to life than just making money.” The teaser then cuts to scenes from the New York City-based film, including a wide shot of the Brooklyn Bridge. There is a high-speed pursuit, gunshots, and a lot of money.

Washington’s character ends the teaser by saying, “That’s the question I have for you: Can you handle it? All money ain’t good money.”

Related

Highest 2 Lowest is a modern reinterpretation of Akira Kurosawa’s crime thriller, High and Low, set in modern-day New York City. When Washington’s music mogul is targeted with a ransom plot, he faces a life-or-death moral dilemma.

Ilfenesh Hadera, Jeffrey Wright, Ice Spice, and ASAP Rocky also star.

Denzel Washington sits on the subway in Highest 2 Lowest.
A24/Apple TV+

Lee directs Highest 2 Lowest from a screenplay by William Alan Fox. Lee’s and Kurosawa’s films are inspired by King’s Ransom, a novel by Ed McBain (real name: Evan Hunter).

Highest 2 Lowest is the fifth collaboration between Washington and Lee and their first in nearly 20 years. Washington and Lee previously worked together on 1990’s Mo’ Better Blues, 1992’s Malcolm X, 1998’s He Got Game, and 2006’s Inside Man. With their proven track record, the proof is in the pudding — Washington and Lee only make good movies.

Before it hits theaters later this summer, Highest 2 Lowest will have its world premiere out of competition at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival on May 19.

A24 will release Highest 2 Lowest in theaters on August 22. The crime thriller will then stream on Apple TV+ on September 5.

Editors’ Recommendations

Please enable Javascript to view this content

Topics
Dan Girolamo
Dan Girolamo
Entertainment Writer
Dan is a passionate and multitalented content creator with experience in pop culture, entertainment, and sports. Throughout…
New Mortal Kombat 2 photos reveal Johnny Cage, Kitana, and Shao Kahn
Johnny Cage poses with sunglasses for Mortal Kombat 2.

Get ready to fight with an all-new look at Mortal Kombat 2, the sequel to 2021's Mortal Kombat, arriving later this year.
Entertainment Weekly released first-look photos of new characters debuting in Mortal Kombat 2, including Karl Urban as Johnny Cage, Adeline Rudolph as Kitana, and Martyn Ford as franchise villain Shao Kahn.

In the photo, Cage readies for a fight with Liu Kang (Ludi Lin), Jax (Mehcad Brooks), and Sonya Blade (Jessica McNamee) looking on from a distance. Mortal Kombat 2 director Simon McQuoid teased the debut of Cage, who will provide "some of the biggest laughs" in the sequel.

Read more
Landman season 2 renewed at Paramount+
Billy Bob Thornton holds a pool stick and a beer.

Landman has been renewed for season 2 at Paramount+. The news comes two months after the season 1 finale aired on January 12.

Premiering in November, Landman quickly became one of the most popular shows during the final quarter of 2024. The Taylor Sheridan drama ranked in the top 10 for SVOD original series for quarter four alongside Paramount+ shows Tulsa King and Lioness.

Read more
Ben Stiller tried to cast Barack Obama in Severance season 2
Adam Scott holds balloons on the left while Obama speaks on the right.

Former President Barack Obama almost took a job at Lumon Industries.

Severance executive producer Ben Stiller revealed on Monday’s episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live that he asked Obama to appear in an episode of the hit Apple TV+ series. Stiller wanted Obama to provide the voice of the animated building for the Lumon is Listening video from season 2, episode 1. The role eventually went to Keanu Reeves, but Stiller explained that Obama received the offer first.
“There was one person that I asked before [Keanu Reeves], and he said no: President Barack Obama,” Stiller said.
Stiller, who serves as Severance's primary director, explained how he asked Obama to do the role via email.
“I didn't ask him in person. I knew someone who knew his lawyer, and his lawyer said I can relay the request if you write an email,” Stiller clarified to host Jimmy Kimmel. “So I wrote an email to him saying like, 'Hey we have this show,' whatever. And like two days later, I get an email back from President Barack Obama saying, 'Hey Ben. Big fan of the show. Love season 1. Can’t wait for season 2. Don’t think I have time in my schedule to make this happen.”

Read more