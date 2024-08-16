 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

When is Horizon: An American Saga – Chapter 1 streaming?

By
Two men in Cowboy hats stand across from each other and talk.
Warner Bros. Pictures

Horizon: An American Saga is Kevin Costner’s passion project, one he’s wanted to make since 1988. Because of the expansive story, Costner plans to split Horizon: An American Saga into four movies. The ambitious project is arguably the biggest gamble of Costner’s life.

Without major funding, Costner put up $38 million of his own money to help finance the films through his production banner, Territory Pictures. Costner then partnered with New Line Cinema to distribute the first two films in theaters.

Recommended Videos

When is Horizon: An American Saga — Chapter 1 streaming?

Horizon: An American Saga | Official Trailer #2

Kevin Costner’s epic Western finally heads to streaming in August. Horizon: An American Saga — Chapter 1 will begin streaming on Friday, August 23, 2024.

Where is Horizon: An American Saga — Chapter 1 streaming?

Horizon: An American Saga — Chapter 1 will stream exclusively on Max.

Max (sometimes still referred to as HBO Max) is home to a massive trove of moviesshows, and platform exclusives. You’ll find everything from classic HBO series and specials to modern hits like The White Lotus and the Game of Thrones spinoff House of the Dragon. That’s not to mention the mountain of Discovery-branded content that’s also available.

The app can be accessed from just about any smart TV, streaming device, or web browser. But how much will a Max subscription cost you? And is Max available outside the U.S.? This Max explainer includes the answers to both those questions, along with plenty other Max intel.

What is Horizon: An American Saga — Chapter 1 about?

Kevin Costner stares to his right.
New Line Cinema/Warner Bros.

Spanning the four years of the Civil War from 1861 to 1865, Horizon: An American Saga depicts the trials and tribulations of how the Old West was won. Per the official logline, “Costner’s cinematic adventure takes audiences on a journey across a country at war with itself, experienced through the lens of families, friends, and foes all attempting to discover what it truly means to be the United States of America.”

Costner directed Horizon: An American Saga — Chapter 1 from a screenplay he co-wrote with Jon Baird, with Mark Kasdan contributing to the story. The large cast includes Costner, Sienna Miller, Sam Worthington, Giovanni Ribisi, Abbey Lee, Will Patton, Jena Malone, Michael Rooker, Danny Huston, Luke Wilson, Jeff Fahey, Isabelle Fuhrman, Ella Hunt, David O’Hara, Owen Crow Shoe, Tatanka Means, Tim Guinee, Scott Haze, Tom Payne, Alejandro Edda, James Russo, Jon Beavers, Jaime Campbell Bower, Michael Angarano, and more.

Released on June 28, Horizon: An American Saga — Chapter 1 opened to a disappointing $11 million domestically. Chapter 1 has grossed $34 million worldwide, which is not ideal for a movie that reportedly carries a $50 million budget. Because of Chapter 1’s struggles, Chapter 2 was removed from its August 16 release date. Though Chapter 2 remains without a release date, it will premiere at the 2024 Venice International Film Festival.

Editors’ Recommendations

Dan Girolamo
Dan Girolamo
Entertainment Writer
Dan is a passionate and multitalented content creator with experience in pop culture, entertainment, and sports. Throughout…
3 PBS shows you should watch in August 2024
The cast of Odysseus Returns.

Typically, our picks for the three PBS shows you should watch in any given month are dominated by British dramas. And it's a fact that many of those imports rank among the best PBS shows of all time. But since the month of August doesn't have many dramas to pick from, the three PBS shows you should watch this month are all documentaries.

Thankfully, they are very different kinds of documentaries, from the moving family story of Almost American to the career of filmmaker Blake Edwards to one man's quest to prove that at least one mythological hero was real. These are just a few of the new shows on PBS in August. There's a lot to watch, especially if you want to go back and revisit the great PBS shows to watch in July as well. Remember, PBS is free. All you have to do is make time for it.
Voces -- Almost American

Read more
Everything you need to know about Alien: Romulus
A man helps a woman point a gun in Alien: Romulus.

There's a distinction that few people make with Alien's famous "In space, no one can hear you scream" tagline. That statement is only true in the vacuum of space. Inside of a spaceship, the screams are perfectly audible, and it sounds like there's going to be a lot of screaming in the next film in the series, Alien: Romulus.

It's no secret that the films after Ridley Scott's Alien embraced action over horror. But Alien: Romulus is getting back to the franchise's horror roots thanks to director and co-writer Fede Álvarez. Prior to this film, Álvarez established himself in the horror genre with his terrific remake of Evil Dead as well as his original film Don't Breathe. That's the sensibility that Álvarez is bringing to Alien: Romulus.

Read more
The Substance trailer: Demi Moore and Margaret Qualley tackle body horror
Demi Moore holds her hair back while staring in the mirror.

Have you ever dreamt of a better version of yourself? Demi Moore faces this dilemma in the official trailer for The Substance.

Moore plays Elisabeth Sparkle, an aging star fired from her fitness TV show by the studio head, Harvey (Dennis Quaid). Desperate to appear younger, Elisabeth takes a mysterious new drug called "The Substance." With one injection, Elisabeth transforms into a beautiful twentysomething version (Drive-Away Dolls star Margaret Qualley) of herself. There is only one rule: The two Elisabeths cannot coexist in the same space at once. They must share the space evenly. Each version gets seven days before they must swap out.

Read more