Horizon: An American Saga is Kevin Costner’s passion project, one he’s wanted to make since 1988. Because of the expansive story, Costner plans to split Horizon: An American Saga into four movies. The ambitious project is arguably the biggest gamble of Costner’s life.

Without major funding, Costner put up $38 million of his own money to help finance the films through his production banner, Territory Pictures. Costner then partnered with New Line Cinema to distribute the first two films in theaters.

When is Horizon: An American Saga — Chapter 1 streaming?

Kevin Costner’s epic Western finally heads to streaming in August. Horizon: An American Saga — Chapter 1 will begin streaming on Friday, August 23, 2024.

Where is Horizon: An American Saga — Chapter 1 streaming?

Horizon: An American Saga — Chapter 1 will stream exclusively on Max.

What is Horizon: An American Saga — Chapter 1 about?

Spanning the four years of the Civil War from 1861 to 1865, Horizon: An American Saga depicts the trials and tribulations of how the Old West was won. Per the official logline, “Costner’s cinematic adventure takes audiences on a journey across a country at war with itself, experienced through the lens of families, friends, and foes all attempting to discover what it truly means to be the United States of America.”

Costner directed Horizon: An American Saga — Chapter 1 from a screenplay he co-wrote with Jon Baird, with Mark Kasdan contributing to the story. The large cast includes Costner, Sienna Miller, Sam Worthington, Giovanni Ribisi, Abbey Lee, Will Patton, Jena Malone, Michael Rooker, Danny Huston, Luke Wilson, Jeff Fahey, Isabelle Fuhrman, Ella Hunt, David O’Hara, Owen Crow Shoe, Tatanka Means, Tim Guinee, Scott Haze, Tom Payne, Alejandro Edda, James Russo, Jon Beavers, Jaime Campbell Bower, Michael Angarano, and more.

Released on June 28, Horizon: An American Saga — Chapter 1 opened to a disappointing $11 million domestically. Chapter 1 has grossed $34 million worldwide, which is not ideal for a movie that reportedly carries a $50 million budget. Because of Chapter 1’s struggles, Chapter 2 was removed from its August 16 release date. Though Chapter 2 remains without a release date, it will premiere at the 2024 Venice International Film Festival.