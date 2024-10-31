 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. News

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

The House of the Dead: Paul W.S. Anderson to write and direct movie based on Sega video game

By
A group of zombies looking to attack walk toward camera.
Sega/Herne Hill Media

Another popular Sega video game is getting the live-action treatment. Per Deadline, Paul W.S. Anderson will write and direct The House of the Dead, an action horror movie based on the video game franchise.

Released in 1996, The House of the Dead is a first-person on-rails shooting game. In the series, players serve as AMS agents, a government agency tasked with eliminating biologically engineered undead creatures, aka zombies. Anderson has experience in bringing video games to the big screen, including Mortal Kombat, Resident Evil, and Monster Hunter. Anderson already knows which of the six games he plans to adapt.

Recommended Videos

“We’re going to base the movie on House of the Dead 3, and if you know the mythology, that is all about family conflict amidst the action and scares,” Anderson told Deadline. “It’s about a woman, Lisa Rogan, who’s attempting to rescue her father. And it’s also about Daniel Curien, who’s the son of the man who caused this mutant outbreak in the first place and who has to deal with the sins of the father.”

EXCLUSIVE: Paul W.S. Anderson will write and direct ‘The House Of The Dead,’ an action-packed feature based on the legacy SEGA franchise.

All the details we know here: https://t.co/gmzBkbNnBB pic.twitter.com/d5EtGbPFN3

&mdash; Deadline (@DEADLINE) October 31, 2024

Along with Resident EvilThe House of the Dead inspired the zombie movie revival in the late 1990s that carried into the 2000s. Unlike the slow creatures in George A. Romero’s Night of the Living Dead, The House of the Dead featured zombies who could run. This groundbreaking change influenced popular zombie movies like 28 Days Later, Dawn of the Dead, and World War Z. Anderson’s movie will also feature fast-moving zombies.

Anderson, Jeremy Bolt, Toru Nakahara, Dmitri M. Johnson, Mike Goldberg, and Dan Jevons will produce The House of the Dead. Timothy I. Stevenson will serve as an executive producer.

Anderson and the creative team will pitch the movie to studios immediately. Production is estimated to begin in the back half of 2025.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Dan Girolamo
Dan Girolamo
Entertainment Writer
Dan is a passionate and multitalented content creator with experience in pop culture, entertainment, and sports. Throughout…
The best shows on Hulu right now (November 2024)
A man and woman look together at a document in Ally McBeal.

Halloween is behind us, but Thanksgiving and all the holiday prep that comes with it is on the horizon. This means you might be taking some time off work or choosing to relax on weekend nights. If you decide to pop open the Hulu menu to see "what's on," there are plenty of shows to watch. This month, Hulu is adding two old favorite dramas to the list of what's available to stream: NCIS and all five seasons of Ally McBeal.

If neither of those suits your mood or tastes, we have you covered with this list of the best shows on Hulu right now. This list includes all the best Hulu originals, as well as network shows, both old and new, that are available to stream. You're bound to find something worth watching, whether it's with the whole family or once everyone has gone to bed. Put your feet up, relax, and escape into the fictional world on-screen.

Read more
The best shows on Apple TV+ right now (November 2024)
Juliette walking outside in an airtight uniform, a desolate landscape behind her in Silo.

While Apple TV+ might not launch as many new shows as frequently as the other streaming services, it's all about quality over quantity for this streamer. Apple TV+ hits it out of the park with almost every original series, which ranges from thrillers and docuseries to comedies and dramas. Chances are at least one of your favorite shows from the last few years is from Apple TV+; think Ted Lasso and Severance.

While some shows have already ended their runs and others aren't returning with new seasons until 2025, there are plenty of great shows available in the expansive Apple TV+ library. This includes shows like Silo and Bad Sisters that both return this month with new seasons. Look at this list of the best shows on Apple TV+ right now, and chances are there's a great one you haven't watched yet.

Read more
3 great Tubi movies to stream on Halloween
A man in a bloody shirt stands with passengers on a train.

With October winding down, Halloween is closer than ever. If costume parties aren't your thing, consider watching a horror film to honor the spooky season. What's great about horror is the high number of genres to pick from and the variety of movies made. Horror movies made for under $1 million are just as good, if not better, than some $50 million projects.

With so many streamers to choose from, try Tubi for Halloween content. Tubi is a FAST service, meaning the content is free as long as you sign up and watch a few ads. With the streaming service prices getting out of control, Tubi is an excellent alternative for those on a budget. Plus, there are plenty of horror movies to watch. Our recommendations feature a terrifying clown, an iconic killer, and a zombie story.

Read more