With Amazon Prime, you can download movies for offline viewing. Here's how

Amazon Prime subscribers have access to a vast library of movies and shows available for streaming, but what can you do if you’re going to be without a good internet connection and want to catch up on Homecoming? Whether you’ve got a long flight ahead of you or are going to be stranded in a cabin in the woods for the weekend, you can rest easy; it’s possible to download Amazon Prime videos (some of them, anyway) for offline watching. Here’s how.

The process

Step 1: Install the Prime Video app and log in

First of all, you’ll need a subscription to Amazon Prime. Duh, we know. Also, you can only download movies via the Prime Video app, meaning you’ll need a compatible Fire, Android, or iOS device. Once installed, launch the app and sign in to your Amazon account.

Step 2: Select a video

Next, select a film or show that you want to download and open the video details. Note that not all videos are available for download, and you can only download content if you are in certain areas (the United States, for example). Once you’ve chosen a movie or show, tap the Download button — for shows, you can also download individual episodes.

Step 3: Choose where to save the file

If you have an SD card in your phone, you’ll be asked to decide whether you want to download the video to it or use your phone’s internal storage. Keep in mind that video files can get quite large, so if possible, you may want to install an SD card. SanDisk just launched one that holds a terabyte of data — that’s a lot of entertainment.

Step 4: Choose the video quality

Next, choose your desired video quality. The higher the quality, the larger the file size.

Step 5: Browse your downloads

To browse the films and shows you’ve previously downloaded, navigate to the Downloads pane, which is located in the upper-left corner on Android devices, and in the bottom menu of iOS devices.

From here, you can browse, launch, or delete content. Although the Prime Video app is only available for mobile devices such as tablets and phones, you can still watch downloaded content on a bigger screen. Here’s how:

Casting your content

Step 1: Hit Watch on

If you wish to do so, select the video you want to watch, then tap the button labeled Watch on.

Step 2: Choose a location

The app will then check for devices that you can cast the video to, such as a Fire TV stick.

How much space do I need?

The storage needed for a file depends on the quality. We downloaded the film Annihilation at the Best quality setting and it took up 1 GB of storage, while at Good quality (the second lowest) it took up a mere 308 MB. Season 1 of The Wire, 13 episodes in all, took up 3.5 GB when downloaded on Good quality.

What’s available?

Amazon states that only select titles are available for download. In our time browsing the Prime Video selections, every title available to Prime subscribers that we looked at was downloadable. Users can count on Amazon originals to be available for download, ostensibly. Typically, users can only download videos while in the United States and U.S. territories, although once you’ve downloaded them, you can watch while abroad.

How do I delete titles?

Deleting a single title

Step 1: To delete a single film, go to your Downloads section, find the film you want to delete, and tap the three dots.

Step 2: Next, tap Delete download.

Deleting a show

Step 1: To delete an entire show, go to Downloads, find the show you want to delete, and tap Edit.

Step 2: Tap the circle next to the show, then tap Delete.

To delete individual episodes

Step 1: go to Downloads, find the show where you want to delete episodes, and tap the arrow icon.

Step 2: Find the episode you want to delete and tap the three dots, then tap Delete.