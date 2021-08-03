Whether you missed watching Simone Biles snag the bronze medal in the balance beam final (after the celebrated American gymnast withdrew from all other events), or you weren’t able to catch all your other favorite events of women’s gymnastics at the Tokyo Games, you’re in luck. You can rewatch these and many more Olympic events to fill in the blanks of your schedule.

From floor exercise qualifiers and finals to uneven bars, vault, and individual all-around events, you can check out the best clips and recaps of gymnastics events that have already happened on the NBC Olympics website, specifically organized on a Full Replay page that has full replays and full NBC Primetime Olympics coverage shows for you to stream.

But the Olympics aren’t over yet, and we’re here to help make sure you don’t miss anything else. Below, we outline all the ways to catch The Games traditionally and online. We’ve also got guides on watching events like track and field or soccer if you’re interested.

NBC’s Olympics website

One of the biggest online sources of Olympic footage is NBC’s own Olympics website. You can catch all the important headlines and highlights here, plus you can see just how many live feeds are currently at the summer games and what they’re recording. It’s a great place to go for updates or watching the finals live.

However, there is a small catch: Your view time on the NBC Olympics site is limited to 30 minutes. After that, you have to sign in with your provider’s login information. A wide variety of providers offer NBC as part of their packages, including Xfinity, Verizon, Dish, AT&T, Cox, and Spectrum. Have your account info handy if you plan on watching for a longer period of time!

NBC Primetime

Since the summer games are all the way over in Tokyo, it’s not always practical to watch live events if they are going to be on too early or late in your time zone. That’s why NBC Primetime is a nice alternative: They’ll show the key clips and recaps so you don’t miss the most important action, at times that are much easier to watch.

If you’re interested, you’ll need access to the NBC channel. That means getting it via a cable package, satellite subscription, or a streaming deal that includes NBC access. You can also find NBC on streaming services like Sling TV or FuboTV, which we talk about below.

The NBC Sports app

Another option for catching the summer games is logging into the NBC Sports app. The app may not have all the gymnastics coverage possible, but it will allow you to check out highlights and tap into feeds similar to the website. It’s also compatible across a wide range of devices, including iOS, Android, Fire TV, Roku, and Xbox.

Another similarity the NBC Sports app has with the Olympics website is that you will need to log in with account information from a provider that has NBC. If that’s a problem for you, let’s take a look at app options where a provider login isn’t necessary.

NBC’s Peacock app

The Peacock app has its own Olympics center where you can watch specials, catch up on events, and more. The Peacock app also includes a free tier that maintains access to Olympic content, so it’s one of the best ways to watch events and interviews without needing to pay for it.

Hulu

Hulu’s Live TV subscription service offers a wide variety of channels, including NBC and other related Tokyo Games content. This service typically costs $64.99 per month — however, Hulu is offering a free seven-day trial for Hulu TV, so theoretically, you could pick it up to watch key events and then cancel before the trial period has ended.

FuboTV

FuboTV is another app option that you may prefer to try. It’s similar to Hulu TV in many ways (the price also starts at $64.99 per month) and offers a variety of Tokyo Games content for you to enjoy. If you live in a major city like New York, Los Angeles, or Chicago, FuboTV may be particularly worth a look because it offers 4K Olympics footage in these areas. The service comes with a seven-day free trial, so it’s possible to watch all the key events within that time frame.

YouTube TV

The nice thing about YouTube TV is that it’s available everywhere YouTube is … so you are bound to have a device that supports it for viewing wherever and however you prefer. This is another TV service that clocks in at $64.99 per month (plus some discounts for the first couple of months), but YouTube TV’s free trial period lasts for two weeks, plenty of time to catch all the Olympic action you want.

Feel like watching the Olympics in 4K to grab every detail? We have a guide on how to do that, too. We can even help you watch them in VR!

