Disney Plus Free Trial: Can you watch for free on Christmas?

There isn’t a Disney Plus free trial — so you can’t stream for free this Christmas. The one-week free trial offer was suspended stateside in 2020, and we haven’t seen it here since. But it’s not all bad news: The streaming service costs much less than rival Netflix, billed at $8 a month, cancellable at anytime.

The best value however comes in the form of the oft-raved-about Disney Bundle, which sees ESPN Plus and Hulu thrown in for just $14 a month. This works out $7 a month, or $60 a year, less than it would cost to subscribe to all three individually. You could also look at the same as receiving ESPN Plus for free.

Service Price Disney Plus $8 per month ESPN Plus $7 per month Hulu with Ads $6 per month Disney Plus Bundle $14 per month

Don’t need ESPN Plus or Hulu? You can save a few bucks by signing up for Disney Plus for a year instead. An annual membership costs $80, which works out $16 cheaper than the monthly rolling subscription, which you can put toward the next major Premier Access release.

Will the Disney Plus free trial return?

We can’t see the Disney Plus free trial making a comeback in the United States. It ran from November 2019 through June 2020 to celebrate the launch of Disney Plus in the market. With more than 42.9 million subscribers in the United States and Canada, it doesn’t need to handle out samples to draw people in there anymore.

Instead, what’s more likely is that we’ll see the service run a special offer for new subscribers, cutting the price of the service for the first month — as it did on Black Friday when it dropped the membership for the first month to just $2. It’s not quite a Disney Plus free trial, but it’s close, and enough to attract fresh blood.

We can however expect to see the Disney Plus free trial return in new countries to bring in some immediate business. The service is expect to expand to Poland, Hungary and Latvia, as well as South Africa, the United Arab Emirates and Vietnam before the end of the year.

Can you get Disney Plus for free?

So, there’s no Disney Plus free trial but can you still get Disney Plus for free? There are a few options out there depending on other services you may have. If you’re one of the lucky ones, you can be watching the best shows on Disney Plus in no time.

One great choice is via Verizon Wireless. If you sign up for either the Start Unlimited or the Do More Unlimited plan, you can get Disney Plus for free for six months. Sign up for the Play More Unlimited plan or the Get More Unlimited plan and you get the Disney Bundle offer for free including Disney Plus, ESPN+ and Hulu (with ads) for an unlimited time.

New customers for Verzion’s consumer Fios internet service also get a free year of Disney Plus with the offer extended to new and current Verizon 5G Home Internet customers.

In the past, services like Xbox Game Pass Ultimate have also included a month of Disney Plus if you’re already signed up to the game subscription service.

Are there any Disney Plus deals?

While none of these options are as cheap as a Disney Plus free trial, there are some good Disney Plus deals out there to get you watching the best movies on Disney Plus for less.

Until September 18, you can buy one month of Disney Plus for $2 thanks to Disney+ Day, but don’t rely on this as the offer is strictly time limited.

The most expensive method is to pay $8 each month, so it’s much cheaper to commit to an annual subscription. That deal costs $80 per year meaning you save $16 each year, effectively giving you two months of Disney Plus for free.

There’s also The Disney Bundle. This bundle gives you Disney Plus, Hulu (ad-supported), and ESPN+ for $14 per month. It works out as slightly cheaper than subscribing to each separately plus you get two extra streaming services in your life.

You can easily switch from watching the best Disney movies with the kids before trying out the best movies on Hulu once they’ve gone to bed.

Whatever your intentions, there’s a Disney Plus plan for you, provided you don’t mind spending a little to enjoy what Disney Plus can offer. It’s worth every cent.

