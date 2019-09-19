No cable, no problem: How to stream the 2019 Emmy nominees

These days, you don’t need a cable television subscription or even an antenna to watch some of the best shows on TV. Streaming video platforms not only offer a wide array of quality TV series, but they’re quickly becoming awards-season darlings, too.

This year’s nominees for the Primetime Emmy Awards (airing Sunday at 5 p.m. PT on Fox) are no exception, with all the shows nominated in the night’s most prestigious categories currently available to stream online. Here’s where you can watch them.

Outstanding Drama Series

Bodyguard

Game of Thrones actor Richard Madden stars in this British series that follows a war veteran suffering from PTSD who finds himself assigned to protect a politician he despises. Fresh off its first season, the series has earned heaps of praise for its commentary on current sociopolitical issues and the psychological trauma veterans endure long after they leave the battlefield. The first, six-episode season of the BBC series is available on Netflix.

Watch it Now

Game of Thrones

One of the most widely watched TV series of all time, and one of this year’s heavy favorites to bring home a pile of Primetime Emmy Awards, HBO’s adaptation of George R.R. Martin’s fantasy series A Song of Ice and Fire concluded its eight-season run with a controversial (to put it mildly) final arc. Nevertheless, the series received 32 Emmy nominations for season 8, breaking the single-season record for any show in TV history, and bringing its current, record-holding tally to 161 Emmy nominations over all eight seasons. At this point, there’s no question that it will increase its current total of 47 Primetime Emmy Awards. The only question is how many more trophies will it win? All eight seasons are available on HBO Now.

Watch it Now

Better Call Saul

This AMC series is a spinoff of celebrated Emmy-winner Breaking Bad, but the show — which explores how con man Jimmy McGill (Bob Odenkirk) became the shady lawyer Saul Goodman in the years before he first met Walter White — has quickly become a stand-alone success. The series has received 23 nominations for Primetime Emmy Awards over its first four seasons, but has yet to take a trophy home. The first three seasons of the series are available to stream on Netflix.

Watch it Now

Killing Eve

A British spy thriller produced by BBC America, this series casts Sandra Oh as an intelligence agent pursuing an assassin played by Jodie Comer. The closer the two get, however, the more intertwined their lives become and the more their relationship evolves into a mutual obsession. The first season of the series earned a pair of Emmy nominations, while the second, most recent season upped the ante with 10 additional nominations. The first season is currently available to stream on Hulu.

Watch it Now

Ozark

Jason Bateman plays a financial advisor who moves his family from Chicago to the remote Missouri Ozarks region after getting involved in a drug kingpin’s money-laundering scheme in this critically praised drama. The full series, spanning 20 episodes, is waiting for you to explore on Netflix.

Watch it Now

Pose

This FX drama chronicles the rise of ballroom culture among the African American and Latino LGBTQ and gender-nonconforming community in New York City during the 1980s. It features a dazzling blend of choreography and costumes as the characters struggle to find their place in the world and compete for status and recognition among the various “houses” they align with in the underground scene. The creation of Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, and Steven Canals, the series has already earned critical acclaim for its first season, which is available to stream now on Netflix.

Watch it Now

Succession

A dysfunctional family struggles among themselves for control of a global empire in this HBO drama that follows the fictional Roy family, whose patriarch is nearing the end of his life. The performances of the ensemble cast and tight writing have made the series a critical hit, and already earned actor Kieran Culkin a Golden Globe Award nomination for his role in the show. The full first season is available now on HBO, while the second is currently airing.

Watch it Now

This Is Us

Already a multiple Emmy Award winner, this NBC drama tracks the lives of three siblings, jumping from the past to their present-day lives to explore what made them who they are and where they’re headed. Prior to this year’s nine nominations for season 3, the series had been nominated for 18 Primetime Emmy Awards and won three times over the course of its first two seasons. All three seasons of the series are available to stream on Hulu.

Watch it Now

Outstanding Comedy Series

Barry

Bill Hader plays a talented hitman whose career is sidetracked when he gets involved with the Los Angeles acting community while in the city on an assignment. The dark comedy has earned Hader plenty of praise as the show’s star, co-creator, co-writer, executive producer, and frequent director, and already won him an Emmy last year for his performance in season 1. The first two seasons of the series are available to stream on HBO Now.

Watch it Now

Fleabag

A co-production of Amazon Studios and the BBC, this dark comedy series casts show creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge as a woman dealing with all manner of issues — personal, social, psychological, and sexual to name just a few — while navigating life and love in London. The series is based on Waller-Bridge’s award-winning one-woman play of the same name. Both seasons of the series are available to stream on Amazon Prime Video.

Watch it Now

The Good Place

This fantasy comedy series casts Kristen Bell as a terrible woman who wakes up in the afterlife to discover that she’s died and gone to “the good place,” and must hide the truth of her life in order to avoid being sent to “the bad place.” The show’s ensemble cast is filled out by Ted Danson as an architect of the afterlife, as well as William Jackson Harper, Jameela Jamil, and Manny Jacinto as the trio of colorful, formerly living individuals who find themselves caught up in the deception and must help Bell’s character learn how to be a better person. Netflix has the first three seasons of the series available to stream.

Watch it Now

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Last year’s Emmys darling — in 2018, Mrs. Maisel won the trophies for Outstanding Series, Lead Actress, Supporting Actress, Directing, and Writing for a comedy series — stars Rachel Brosnahan as a 1950s housewife who embarks on a stand-up comedy career after her marriage falls apart. With standout performances from Alex Borstein and Tony Shalhoub, gorgeous sets and costumes, creator Amy Sherman-Palladino’s (Gilmore Girls) signature wit, and its confident and charismatic lead, Mrs. Maisel is a real crowd-pleaser, and you can stream both seasons of the show on Amazon Prime.

Watch it Now

Russian Doll

For Natasha Lyonne’s Nadia Vulvokov, it’s the party from Hell. On the night of her 36th birthday, Nadia gets stuck in a time loop, and quickly realizes that she’s doomed to repeat the same evening over and over, meeting grisly demise after grisly demise. Yes, there’s a lot of Groundhog Day in Russian Doll‘s DNA, but the show has more than enough twists to stand on its own. Lyonne, who co-created the show and wrote and directed a few of its episodes, turns in a standout performance, and the simultaneously hopeful and darkly hilarious tone make it easy to binge the whole thing in one sitting. You can find Russian Doll‘s sole season on Netflix.

Watch it Now

Schitt’s Creek

After the wealthy Rose family loses everything, Johnny, (Eugene Levy), Moira (Catherine O’Hara), and their adult children, David (Daniel Levy) and Alexis (Annie Murphy), are forced to relocate to their sole remaining possession, the town of Schitt’s Creek. Schitt’s Creek, which was created by the father-son Levy team, started as a low-rent Arrested Development riff, but it quickly transformed into one of the sweetest and most heartfelt shows on television. You’ve seen the GIFs. Now, see where they came from by streaming the first four seasons on Netflix or The Roku Channel.

Watch it Now

Veep

HBO’s savage and profane political comedy has come to an end, but it’s poised to pick up at least one more Emmy on its way out the door. Julia Louis-Dreyfus has already won six Emmys for playing former president Selina Meyer, and she’s the odds-on favorite to take home the statue again this year. Compared to real life, Veep‘s Washington buffoonery almost seems quaint, but it’s also a lot funnier than the real thing. You can catch all seven seasons of the satirical show on HBO Now, and check out the first two on Amazon Prime.

Watch it Now

The 71st Primetime Emmy Awards ceremony will be held at 8 p.m. ET on September 22 and will be broadcast on Fox.

